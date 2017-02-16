2017 Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance recap

BOCA RATON, FL – The annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance presented by Mercedes-Benz and AutoNation has raised nearly $10 million to date for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. Hosted for the 11th consecutive year at the Boca Raton Resort & Club, the event took place February 10-12, 2017 and attracted more than 7,000 attendees all to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

The event featured 201 automobiles and 56 motorcycles on display raised national eyebrows with the world’s largest and rarest collection of Auburns, Cords and Duesenberg’s (ACD), was the event Marques of the Year valued at over $30 million with 35 vehicles. “This was the first time for Auburns, Cords and Duesenberg’s of this quality have been shown, other than their annual reunions in Auburn, Indiana. This included 12 Auburns, 13 Cords and 10 Duesenberg owners. This was the rarest gathering of certified Auburns, Cords and Duesenberg’s,” says Chairman of the ACD Florida Citrus Meet, Joel Givner.

The Sunday, February 12th festivities during the Concours d’ Elegance Automobile & Motorcycle Exhibition presented by the Rick Case Automotive Group spanned all eras on the Boca Raton Resort & Club showfield. An expert panel of judges, including; Grand Marshal Wayne Carini, Chief Honorary Judge Jay Quail, Chief Judge Dr. Paul Sable, Honorary Marque Judges Laura Brinkman, Executive Director/CEO of the Auburn, Cord, Duesenberg Automobile Museum, and Mark Tomei, President of the Auburn, Cord, Duesenberg Club, and Master of Ceremonies Bill Rothermel and Tom duPont introduced and awarded the class winners.

The Best of Show Automobile Award went to a 1928 Auburn 8-115 Speedster, owned by Barbara and Al Mason. “This was a fantastic event and the best Concours d’ Elegance we ever attended,” says Barbara and Al Mason.

The Best of Show Motorcycle Award went to a 1956 Ariel Square 4 with Garrard sidecar owned by Leo and Lisa Schigiel.

Friday, February 10th kicked off the weekend of events with the duPont Registry™ Live Hangar Party presented by Ulysse Nardin at the Boca Raton Airport. Guests experienced gourmet tastings from more than 25 of South Florida’s finest restaurants and indulged in an array of fine wines and spirits. Guests also perused a selection of exotic cars, motorcycles, private jets, premier vendors and more.

Saturday, February 11th showcased a collector car auction by “The Finest,” featuring over $5 million in antique and classic cars at the Boca Raton Resort and Club with an evening gala dinner, live auction and show. The dinner began with the presentation of the coveted Automotive Lifetime Achievement Awards presented to Marc Cannon, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Communications & Public Policy for AutoNation, and Dave Zuchowski, previous CEO to Hyundai. Following the awards presentation, an exciting live auction took place which featured one-of-a-kind trips and experience packages, luxury jewelry, and more. Following the live auction, headline comedian Jeff Foxworthy took the stage for a laugh-out-loud, memorable performance.

Founded by Rita and Rick Case of Rick Case Automotive Group and under the direction of Founding Chairman James E. McDonnell, IV and Honorary Chair Mike Jackson, the Boca Raton Concours grows each year, bringing together new supporters, introducing exciting new event components and showcasing the best of the best in exotic and classic automobiles and motorcycles, and this year was no different. “Now, an astounding 11 years later, I am thrilled to say that not only is the Boca Raton Concours thriving but it has become, in a short time, the fastest growing and most charitable Concours in the world,” said Rick Case.

Plans are already underway for the 12th annual Boca Raton Concours d’ Elegance at the Boca Raton Resort & Club, scheduled for February 9-11, 2018. Visit www.bocaCDE.com for updates.