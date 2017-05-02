2017 Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance new chief judge

Frank Campanale of Orchard Lake, Michigan, a lifelong automotive aficionado, has been named the Cincinnati Concours new chief judge. Mr. Campanale has raced cars in the Sports Car Club of America, has driven the Mille Miglia in Italy and is the co-founder of the Concorso d’Italia at Meadow Brook Hall. Additionally he serves on the board of trustees for the College for Creative Studies, one of the most highly ranked colleges for automotive design. He and his judging team will critically review nearly 200 automotive entries at the 2017 Cincinnati Concours to determine the Best of Show and a number of other awards on June 11, 2017.

As 2017 represents the 40th annual Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance, a special automobile will be on display – the Best of Show 1909 Buick Model 10 from the first Cincinnati Concours in1978. The car has been continuously owned by Dr. Theodore Bernstein of Dayton, Ohio, since winning the first Best of Show.

About The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance

The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance is one of the most anticipated classic car show events in the United States. The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization manages the event with all proceeds benefiting the Arthritis Foundation, with a special focus on Juvenile Arthritis (JA). To find out more about the Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance, or to order tickets call 513-321-1951 or visit http://www.ohioconcours.com. For more information about the Arthritis Foundation, go to http://www.arthritis.org/.