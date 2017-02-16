2017 Concours d’Elegance of Texas

Arlington, TX – The Concours d’Elegance of Texas announced that it will hold its annual three-day vintage car celebration event in the Arlington Entertainment District (previously hosted in the Houston area). The Concours d’Elegance of Texas is one of the largest vintage motoring and luxury lifestyle events in the state, a world-class gathering of collector cars and vintage motorcycles in a wonderful park setting.

Mike Ames, Chairman of the Concours d’Elegance of Texas commented “We are genuinely excited about our move to Arlington and look forward to being part of the continuing development of the Arlington Entertainment District. The City of Arlington and the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau have been extremely helpful and we look forward to working together to make our Concours of Texas one of the top-tier exhibitions in the country.”

Jeff Williams, Mayor of Arlington commented, “I’m very excited about Arlington’s opportunity to host the Concours d’Elegance of Texas – it adds great emphasis to our automotive heritage and it will be another world-class event for our city on a national stage and a destination for the exhibition of amazing classic cars right here in the center of the country.”

The 6th annual event will be held the weekend of April 21-23, 2017 at the Richard Greene Linear Park and the Arlington Convention Center. Events throughout the weekend Include:

Friday, April 21:

Texas Tour d’Elegance – A motoring tour departing from Globe Life Park. This police escorted tour will take in the sites, history and beauty of North Texas and include lunch at a historically significant location.

The Monical Collection Auction – Arlington Convention Center – Worldwide Auctioneers present this exceptional collection of cars Friday afternoon, prior to the evening's reception. Advance bidder registration available via www.WorldWideAuctioneers.com or 800-990-6789.

The Texas Classic Auction Preview & Cocktail Reception – Arlington Convention Center – Enjoy cocktails and light fare as the Concours d'Elegance of Texas kicks off with an exclusive preview of the great motorcars lined up for Saturday's Texas Classic Auction.

Saturday, April 22:

The Texas Classic Auction presented by Worldwide Auctioneers – Arlington Convention Center – An exclusive offering of world-class motorcars will cross the auction block at Worldwide's 16th annual The Texas Classic Auction. Advance bidder registration available via www.WorldWideAuctioneers.com or 800-990-6789.

Cowboys & Cars Charity Event – Richard Greene Linear Park – Open to all Concours and Auction participants and their families. Meet fellow automotive enthusiasts and enjoy live music in an informal and uniquely Texas celebration under the Texas stars. Silent and live auction items will be available with proceeds benefiting COT charities.

Sunday, April 23:

Concours d’Elegance of Texas – Richard Greene Linear Park – Open to the public event, highly recommended for spectators of all ages featuring a world-class gathering of selected vintage motorcars in a glorious lakeside setting overlooking the Caelum Moor Sculptures.

About Concours d’Elegance of Texas

The Concours d’Elegance of Texas is a 501(c)3 non-profit and is proud to support Make-A-Wish® North Texas, River Legacy Foundation, Holy Angels Residential Facility, and Next Gen Education Program, as its primary charities. Since 2011, the Concours d’Elegance of Texas has raised almost $2 million for charity. For more information go to: www.ConcoursofTexas.org or call 817-695-5284