2017 Elegance at Hershey

HERSHEY, PA – The Elegance at Hershey is a celebration of a bygone era when the automobile stirred our imaginations and quickened our hearts. Today, people both young and old marvel at the extravagances of the automobiles of the past. From race cars to street cars that were not only about pure performance but also incorporated artistic design. Cars were not just transportation; they were a statement. The Elegance at Hershey brings the finest of race cars and show quality classic cars of the pre-World War II and immediate post-World War II period together for a weekend celebrating the automobile.

The Elegance at Hershey is so much more than a celebration, it is also about our causes. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), the AACA Library & Research Center and the AACA Museum are the beneficiaries.

The Elegance at Hershey is a three-day weekend event at the historic Hotel Hershey in Hershey, PA. The annual event features The Grand Ascent (a two-day vintage hill climb) on Friday and Saturday, and the Concours d’Elegance on Sunday. We are excited to announce a new event for this year’s Elegance, Cars & Coffee on Saturday morning.

“By combining the very finest in cars with very worthwhile causes, we have established The Elegance as a major national philanthropic event,” noted Michael Rich, Chairman of The Elegance at Hershey Board. In 2016, The Elegance at Hershey was named one of 10 Best Car Shows in USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Contest. In just 6 short years, The Elegance has become known as one of the hottest events to attend and is very proud to have donated more than $850,000 to its three charities.

The Grand Ascent

June 9 & 10, 9 am – 4 pm; $10 tickets

A fine tradition is brought back to life as drivers pilot some of the finest vintage race cars up the historic serpentine back road of The Hotel Hershey. Spectators will be treated to a rare opportunity as they view historical race cars in action from several key vantage points along the route. Tickets to ride in selected cars are available for purchase!

Cars & Coffee

June 10, 9 am – 1 pm; $10 per car, no pre-registration required

Cars & Coffee is a tradition among car lovers, offering club members and car enthusiasts an opportunity to show and discuss vehicles in a casual atmosphere. In addition, attendees will be able to view vintage cars participating in The Grand Ascent Hill Climb. Join us for coffee, doughnuts and car talk.

Concours d’Elegance

June 11, 9 am – 4 pm; $30 tickets

Modeled after the grandest concours hosted in Europe and America, The Elegance at Hershey is the ultimate garden party featuring the world’s most exquisite collector cars, displayed in and around the impeccably manicured European style gardens of the Hotel Hershey. The race cars from The Grand Ascent will be on display Sunday as well as automotive art, wine sampling, life style art and much more will complete your memorable Elegance experience. Bring the family for the weekend and take advantage of all the Hershey area has to offer!

Interested volunteers, sponsors and donors may contact Patricia Hetrick, Executive Director of The Elegance at Hershey at 717.534.1910 or phetrick@theeleganceathershey.com. For more information about The Elegance at Hershey and to purchase tickets for the events, visit TheEleganceAtHershey.com.

About The Elegance at Hershey

The Elegance at Hershey, a 501 (C) (3) organization based in Hershey, PA, was established in 2010. In its first 6 years, The Elegance at Hershey has donated more than $850,000 to its three charities, JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), the AACA Library & Research Center and the AACA Museum. Contributions are facilitated by significant sponsor support. Together with a great team of volunteers and donors, The Elegance is excited to move forward with the 2017 event. The event will be held on June 9-11, 2017. Visit TheEleganceAtHershey.com for more information.

THE ELEGANCE AT HERSHEY

501 West Governor Road, Hershey, Pennsylvania 17033

(717) 534-1910, TheEleganceAtHershey.com