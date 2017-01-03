2017 at the Gilmore Car Museum

2017 Event Schedule Now Available

The Gilmore Car Museum’s 2017 Schedule of Events is here! CLICK HERE to view and download the full schedule.

Winter Lecture Series Begins January 15th

The Museum’s annual Winter Lecture Series is a highly anticipated event! Every Sunday afternoon at 3pm January-April, museum visitors can enjoy a different guest lecturer each weekend speaking on a variety of intriguing topics. CLICK HERE to view this year’s line up.

