2017 Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance

Every fall, leading automotive collectors from around the world gather on Hilton Head Island. This year the Motoring Festival and Concours d’ Elegance will take place October 27-November 5th. Among the notable names visitors and enthusiasts will encounter at the 2017 event are Ken Gross and Robert S. Jepson, Jr., selected respectively as this year’s Pinnacle and Honored Collectors. Their unparalleled collections will be featured both Saturday and Sunday, November 4 and 5, 2017, at the Port Royal Golf Club on Hilton Head Island.

PINNACLE COLLECTOR: KEN GROSS

Ken Gross, famed automotive author and recipient of the Automotive Hall of Fame’s Distinguished Service Citation Award (2014), will display 4 incredible automobiles from throughout the country that represent the exhibits he has become known for sourcing for museums from coast to coast to include:

LEFT: 1937 DELAHAYE Type 135 Special Roadster

​owned by Miles Collier of the

Collier Collection at The Revs Institute®

Naples, Florida – Photography by Peter Harholdt, compliments of the Collier Collection @ The Revs Institute

RIGHT: 1937 Bugatti 57S ‘Atalante’

owned by William Connor

Reno, Nevada – © Michael Furman

LEFT: 1955 Chrysler (Ghia) Streamline X “Gilda”

​owned by Buzz Calkins

Centennial, Colorado

RIGHT: 1959 Cadillac Cyclone

a part of the GM Heritage Collection

Sterling Heights, Michigan – © Michael Furman

HONORED COLLECTOR: ROBERT S. JEPSON, JR.

No celebration of the automobile exists without the support of collectors. Every year, the Hilton Head

Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance recognizes one Honored Collector for his or her

continued participation and support. The 2017 Honored Collector will feature the four vehicles

listed below, hand-picked from Robert S. Jepson, Jr.’s collection:

LEFT: 1925 Locomobile Model 48-9 Four-Door Convertible by Derham

RIGHT: 1926 McFarlan Model 145 TV-6 Seven-Passenger Tourer

LEFT: 1927 Isotta Fraschini 8-AS Dual Cowl Phaeton by LeBaron

RIGHT: 1929 Cord L-29 Cabriolet

www.hhiconcours.com