2017 Lincoln Homecoming will recognize founding of the Lincoln Motor Company

The 2017 Lincoln Homecoming will be held August 9-13 at the Lincoln Motor Car Heritage Museum in Hickory Corners, Michigan, on the campus of the Gilmore Car Museum.

The 2017 Homecoming will recognize the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Lincoln Motor Company, which was created in 1917 to build Liberty V12 motors for the Allied Forces during World War One. (The company was reincorporated in 1920 to build motor cars.)

This Homecoming will be the 2017 national meet for all Lincoln clubs. It will feature both judged and display-only classes. The 2017 Homecoming is being hosted by the Lincoln Owners Club (LOC), but all Lincoln clubs are invited to attend: the Lincoln-Zephyr Owners Club, Road Race Lincoln Register, Lincoln Continental Owners Club and the LOC. However, Lincoln owners who are not members of a Lincoln club are welcome to participate in the weekend event.

Saturday evening’s dinner speaker will be Jack Telnack, retired global Vice President of Design for Ford Motor Company (1980 to 1997) and member of the Automotive Hall of Fame.

“Since the Lincoln Owners Club is hosting this year’s event, we’re hoping for a good turnout of Classic Lincolns from the 1920s and 30s,” said Eric van den Beemt, LOC president, “but what makes this annual Homecoming so special is there’s always a great representation of Lincolns from all eras.”

In addition to the traditional weekend events (Wednesday through Sunday) there will be optional events in Dearborn, Michigan, home of the Ford Motor Company, on August 6-9. Host hotel for the optional Dearborn events will be the historic Dearborn Inn, built in 1929 by Henry Ford as an airport hotel for his nearby airfield.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive on Sunday, August 6.

Complete list of scheduled events

On Monday, August 7 attendees may visit Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village, a short walk from the Dearborn Inn. That evening there’ll be a welcome buffet at the Dearborn Inn.

On Tuesday, there’ll be a bus tour to the historic Ford Piquette plant (where the Model T was created and initially built), and the Edsel and Eleanor Ford Home. Dinner that evening will be held at the Dearborn Country Club (Henry Ford’s country club).

On Wednesday morning, attendees may park their Lincoln in front of Ford Motor Company headquarters for a photograph, then enjoy shopping in the Ford employee store and have lunch in the cafeteria before departing for Kalamazoo and Hickory Corners.

On Wednesday evening, there’ll be two free events from which to choose: 1) the Gilmore Car Museum’s weekly cruise-in, or 2) free hors d’ouvres and refreshments at the host hotel, the Four Points Sheraton in Kalamazoo.

On Thursday, attendees may choose one of four separate driving tours: 1) tour of beautiful Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids (lunch available); 2) tour of Off Brothers Automobile Collection,and Charlton Park Historic Village, including lunch; 3) tour of Kellogg Bird Sanctuary followed by plated lunch at the Kellogg Manor House and a tour of the house; 4) tour of Bill Parfet Auto Collection, lunch and Bell’s Brewery. All tours will conclude at approximately 4 p.m. That evening there’ll be a dinner and tour at the Kalamazoo Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Center.

On Friday, there will be three separate driving tours: 1) tour of Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids, 2) tour of Bill Parfet Automobile Collection, lunch, and Bell’s Brewery tour, 3) tour of Kellogg Bird Sanctuary followed by plated lunch at the Kellogg Manor House and a tour of the house. All tours will conclude at approximately 4 p.m.

Friday evening activities will take place at the Five Points Sheraton Hotel, beginning with happy hour followed by dinner. A lively auction of Lincoln memorabilia and parts will take place following dinner.

On Saturday it’s show time! The Lincoln Motor Car Heritage Museum will host the fourth annual gathering of Lincoln motorcars, showcasing Lincolns from the 1920s and 30s. Judging will be done by the individual clubs. During the afternoon, there’ll be a Lincoln car auction as well as a dedication in the Lincoln museum. That evening, we’ll again enjoy happy hour and dinner at our host hotel. (LOC and LZOC awards will be presented.)

The weekend concludes with one final trip to Hickory Corners on Sunday for a car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., which will include presentation by the LCOC of its awards as well as photographs of all Lincolns.

It must be emphasized that participation in most the touring events listed above is limited. The event committee strongly recommends signing-up promptly to avoid missing a tour. Regular updates will be posted on the Lincoln Motor Car Foundation web site. Additional meet details and all registration materials are available on the web site: www.lincolncarmuseum.org

