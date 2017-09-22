2017 Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance ‘Best of Show’ goes to 1932 Alfa Romeo

One of the summer’s premier automobile events presented another year of stunning examples from our automobile heritage. The Milwaukee Concours with its 2017 theme of Speed Now and Then exhibited noteworthy examples of vehicles in various categories on the shores of Lake Michigan at Milwaukee’s Veteran’a Park on August 5th.

The winner of Best of Show went to Brian Brunkhorst’s 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300.

be sure to mark your calendar for August 3-6 of 2018

