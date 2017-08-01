2017 Monterey Automotive Week Schedule

Every year scenic Monterey is the setting for a week long celebration of cars. From race cars to concours winners to misfits and forgotten vehicles, the Monterey Automotive Week has something for any car lover. Old Cars Weekly has compiled a schedule for your convenience.

The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering

831-620-8879

WHEN: Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

LOCATION: Quail Lodge & Golf Club, Carmel

An annual feast and garden party for automotive enthusiasts from around the world. More than 200 rare motor vehicles, selected from private collections, are on display. Featured themes include: Pre-War Sports and Racing; Post-War Sports; Post-War Racing; Supercars; The Great Ferraris; Sports and Racing Motorcycles; Originals; and Mid-Engine Marvels.

Monterey Pre-Reunion

404-237-7633

WHEN: Aug. 12-13

LOCATION: Laguna Seca Raceway

The Monterey Pre-Reunion provides racing fans and visitors with the chance to see more than 300 race cars competing for two full days prior to the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. The paddock has teams working on their cars in the pits or on their way to pre-grid. The paddock is open to wander for a historic racing experience.

Tickets: $30 per day, available for purchase at admission gates.

Carmel-by-the-Sea Concours on the Avenue

404-237-7633

www.motorclubevents.com

WHEN: Aug. 15, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

LOCATION: Ocean Avenue, Carmel-by-the-Sea

Carmel-by-the-Sea’s world-famous Ocean Avenue will be closed to traffic and 18 blocks of downtown will be filled with collector cars and related motorized fun. The event focuses on vehicles not usually seen during this 10-day period. Well over 175 cars will be on display in groups of juried classes including luxury cars, muscle cars, hot rods and sporting cars and micro cars.

Classic Motorsports

Monterey Kickoff Cruise-In

www.classicmotorsports.com

WHEN: Aug. 15, 3-7 p.m.

LOCATION: Folktale Winery, 8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel

Bring your cool classic car and enjoy fine wines, food and music with the staff of Classic Motorsports. Admission is free.

Carmel Mission Classic

831-625-3444

www.carmelmissionclassic.org

WHEN: Aug. 16, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

LOCATION: Carmel Mission Basilica, Carmel

A celebration of great automobiles, the faith and the palate with wine tasting and gourmet food on the historic mission grounds.

The Little Car Show

831-484-1966

www.marinamotorsports.org

WHEN: Aug. 16, noon–5 p.m.

LOCATION: Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove

Scandinavian vehicles will be featured this year, but marques from many countries will be on hand. This event puts the spotlight on micro and mini arcane vehicles.

McCall’s Motorworks Revival

831-372-9311

www.mccallevents.com

WHEN: Aug. 16, 5-10 pm

LOCATION: Monterey Jet Center

McCall’s kick-off party for the week entertains more than 2800 guests amongst private jets, vintage cars and gourmet food.

Legends of the Autobahn

864-250-0022

www.legendsoftheautobahn.org

WHEN: Aug. 18, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

LOCATION: Nicklaus Club-Monterey

Legends is hosted by the BMW Car Club of America, the Mercedes-Benz Club of America and the Audi Club of America. The annual concours event offers both corral and judged areas, awards for all three featured marques and an open class for all other German-made cars. Each year the concours draws over 400 registered cars and over 3,000 spectators that fill the fairways of the Nicklaus Club-Monterey.

Concours d’Lemons

www.concoursdlemons.com

WHEN: Aug. 19, 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Laguna Grande Park, Seaside

Misfits, mistakes and the worst of the automotive world will be on display. Free to the public.

Concorso Italiano

425-742-0632

www.concorso.com

WHEN: Aug. 19, 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

LOCATION: Black Horse Golf Course, Seaside

More than 1,000 vehicles of Italian origin with elements of Italian style such as fashion, food, music and art at the Black Horse Golf Club.

Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance

WHEN: Aug. 17, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

The traditional tour traces portions of the original 17-Mile Drive, traverses nearby mountains and valleys, and pauses in Carmel-by-the-Sea.

The tour is open to all entrants in the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and participation can impact Concours results.

Pebble Beach Motoring Classic

206-999-4485

www.pebblebeachconcours.net

WHEN: Aug. 8–16

The Pebble Beach Motoring Classic is a memorable road trip for enthusiasts with elegant automobiles. The Motoring Classic begins in Kirkland, Wash., and covers approximately 1,500 miles as it winds down through the mountains and along the coast of the Pacific Northwest on its way to its final destination — the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Quality and thoroughbred automobiles manufactured prior to 1968 are annually invited to participate in the Motoring Classic.

Automotive Displays & Debuts

See the latest displays and debuts from sponsors such as Cadillac, Infiniti, Kia, Lexus and Tesla. Tour these popular Peter Hay Hill displays in the days leading up to the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, Aug. 20. The displays line the main pedestrian path to the concours show field at The Lodge at Pebble Beach.