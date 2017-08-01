2017 Monterey Automotive Week Schedule

Every year scenic Monterey is the setting for a week long celebration of cars. From race cars to concours winners to misfits and forgotten vehicles, the Monterey Automotive Week has something for any car lover. Old Cars Weekly has compiled a schedule for your convenience.
The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering
831-620-8879
WHEN: Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
LOCATION: Quail Lodge & Golf Club, Carmel
An annual feast and garden party for automotive enthusiasts from around the world. More than 200 rare motor vehicles, selected from private collections, are on display. Featured themes include: Pre-War Sports and Racing; Post-War Sports; Post-War Racing; Supercars; The Great Ferraris; Sports and Racing Motorcycles; Originals; and Mid-Engine Marvels.
Monterey Pre-Reunion
404-237-7633
WHEN: Aug. 12-13
LOCATION: Laguna Seca Raceway
The Monterey Pre-Reunion provides racing fans and visitors with the chance to see more than 300 race cars competing for two full days prior to the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. The paddock has teams working on their cars in the pits or on their way to pre-grid. The paddock is open to wander for a historic racing experience.
Tickets: $30 per day, available for purchase at admission gates.
Carmel-by-the-Sea Concours on the Avenue
404-237-7633
www.motorclubevents.com
WHEN: Aug. 15, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
LOCATION: Ocean Avenue, Carmel-by-the-Sea
Carmel-by-the-Sea’s world-famous Ocean Avenue will be closed to traffic and 18 blocks of downtown will be filled with collector cars and related motorized fun. The event focuses on vehicles not usually seen during this 10-day period. Well over 175 cars will be on display in groups of juried classes including luxury cars, muscle cars, hot rods and sporting cars and micro cars.
Classic Motorsports
Monterey Kickoff Cruise-In
www.classicmotorsports.com
WHEN: Aug. 15, 3-7 p.m.
LOCATION: Folktale Winery, 8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel
Bring your cool classic car and enjoy fine wines, food and music with the staff of Classic Motorsports. Admission is free.
Carmel Mission Classic
831-625-3444
www.carmelmissionclassic.org
WHEN: Aug. 16, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
LOCATION: Carmel Mission Basilica, Carmel
A celebration of great automobiles, the faith and the palate with wine tasting and gourmet food on the historic mission grounds.
The Little Car Show
831-484-1966
www.marinamotorsports.org
WHEN: Aug. 16, noon–5 p.m.
LOCATION: Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove
Scandinavian vehicles will be featured this year, but marques from many countries will be on hand. This event puts the spotlight on micro and mini arcane vehicles.
McCall’s Motorworks Revival
831-372-9311
www.mccallevents.com
WHEN: Aug. 16, 5-10 pm
LOCATION: Monterey Jet Center
McCall’s kick-off party for the week entertains more than 2800 guests amongst private jets, vintage cars and gourmet food.
Legends of the Autobahn
864-250-0022
www.legendsoftheautobahn.org
WHEN: Aug. 18, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
LOCATION: Nicklaus Club-Monterey
Legends is hosted by the BMW Car Club of America, the Mercedes-Benz Club of America and the Audi Club of America. The annual concours event offers both corral and judged areas, awards for all three featured marques and an open class for all other German-made cars. Each year the concours draws over 400 registered cars and over 3,000 spectators that fill the fairways of the Nicklaus Club-Monterey.
Concours d’Lemons
www.concoursdlemons.com
WHEN: Aug. 19, 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Laguna Grande Park, Seaside
Misfits, mistakes and the worst of the automotive world will be on display. Free to the public.
Concorso Italiano
425-742-0632
www.concorso.com
WHEN: Aug. 19, 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
LOCATION: Black Horse Golf Course, Seaside
More than 1,000 vehicles of Italian origin with elements of Italian style such as fashion, food, music and art at the Black Horse Golf Club.
Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance
WHEN: Aug. 17, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
The traditional tour traces portions of the original 17-Mile Drive, traverses nearby mountains and valleys, and pauses in Carmel-by-the-Sea.
The tour is open to all entrants in the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and participation can impact Concours results.
Pebble Beach Motoring Classic
206-999-4485
www.pebblebeachconcours.net
WHEN: Aug. 8–16
The Pebble Beach Motoring Classic is a memorable road trip for enthusiasts with elegant automobiles. The Motoring Classic begins in Kirkland, Wash., and covers approximately 1,500 miles as it winds down through the mountains and along the coast of the Pacific Northwest on its way to its final destination — the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Quality and thoroughbred automobiles manufactured prior to 1968 are annually invited to participate in the Motoring Classic.
Automotive Displays & Debuts
See the latest displays and debuts from sponsors such as Cadillac, Infiniti, Kia, Lexus and Tesla. Tour these popular Peter Hay Hill displays in the days leading up to the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, Aug. 20. The displays line the main pedestrian path to the concours show field at The Lodge at Pebble Beach.