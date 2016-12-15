2017 The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering

Carmel, Calif. – The Peninsula Signature Events announced August 18, 2017 as the date of its 15th Annual The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering (The Quail). The exclusive luxury gathering will once again draw the world’s finest sporting, vintage and luxury automobiles to the lush green grasses of the Quail Lodge & Golf Club.

With sweeping views of the Santa Lucia mountain range, the invitation-only event has earned its place as the stage for luxury manufacturer debuts, complimented by exquisite displays of both the past and the present’s most elite luxury automobiles. Featured classes for 2017 will include Originals and Mid-Engine Marvels, along with traditional themes: Pre-War Sports and Racing Cars, Post-War Racing Cars, Post-War Sports Cars 1945–1960, Post-War Sports Cars 1961–1975, Sports and Racing Motorcycles, The Great Ferraris, Supercars and Custom Coachwork. Those interested in registering a vehicle for lawn display should fill out the application form online here.

Now in its fifteenth year, the traditional garden-party setting event will offer ticketed guests parking, a collectible event poster and magazine, a gourmet lunch served at all of the signature culinary pavilions, award winning wine and spirits, specialty cocktails and noteworthy local brewery selections during event hours, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Companies interested in event sponsorship or advertising in The Quail Magazine should contact April Morris, Sponsorship Sales & Logistics Manager by phone at (831) 620-8835 or by email at aprilmorris@quaillodge.com.

Tickets for The Quail will be allocated through its traditional online lottery system in February of 2017. To be added to the event database that randomly allocates ticket receipt, please e-mail your contact information to: thequail@quaillodge.com.

About The Peninsula Signature Events

The Peninsula Signature Events is organized by The Peninsula Hotels, dedicated to creating world-class bespoke events at its properties in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, Beijing, New York, Chicago, Beverly Hills, Bangkok, Manila, and Paris – future openings, Yangon and London. Quail Lodge & Golf Club is home to the following Peninsula Signature Events: The Quail Ride, The Quail Motorcycle Gathering, The Quail Rally and The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. http://signatureevents.peninsula.com.