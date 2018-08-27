2018 Concorso Italiano Best of Show goes to 1951 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS

Monterey, Calif. – The 33rd annual Concorso Italiano, exotic and luxury Italian car show, announced a 1951 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Super Sport, the last 6C cabriolet ever built, won the coveted Best in Show award. The show, which hosted a record number of attendees, celebrated more than 1,000 works of Italian automotive art on the sprawling, picturesque greens of the Black Horse Golf Course.

Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini Head of Design, presented Herb and Rose Wysard of Fullerton, CA with a custom sculpture for the Best in Show award, which honors the event’s star vehicle.

Automotive enthusiasts were able to explore coveted autos from private collections from around the world. There were ten featured classes on display for 2018, which included: Alfa Romeo, De Tomaso, Ferrari, Fiat, Iso & Bizzarrini, Lamborghini, Lancia, Maserati, as well as a special coachworks and a global exotics collection, both comprised of non-Italian marques.

One of the most exciting examples displayed at this year’s show was the New Stratos, which made one of its first U.S. appearances. Based on the Ferrari F430, the New Stratos pays homage to the renowned Lancia Stratos, which is the undisputed king of rally championships of its time. Additionally, ATS Automobili Turismo Sport brought its ATS GT to the grounds. One of the best V8-powered GT on the market, the ATS GT’s shape was born from Emanuele Bomboi and is a true testament to Italian GT heritage.

As it is Concorso tradition to honor Italian milestones, this year’s event also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Ferrari Daytona, as well as the Lamborghini Espada and Islero. Event organizers also toasted the Alfa Romeo Giulia Super and four-door sedans, which included the Berlina, Alfetta, Milano, 164 and Giulia models.

Other honors bestowed this year included the prestigious “La Bella Macchina” hall-of-fame award, which was presented to Egidio Reali, CEO and founder of MR Collection Group. The Doug Magnon Preservation award was presented to Don and Sandi Treadwell for their 1974 Maserati Merak, and the Valentino Balboni award was presented to Steve Girard and his 1971 Lamborghini Espada II. He was gifted an automotive art piece by Luca Raimondi, an Italian artist from Sant’Agata Bolognese.

