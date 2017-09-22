2018 Funfest in the Midwest at Motorsports Park Hastings

Effingham, Ill. – Corvette-Chevrolet dealer Harchelroad Motors in Imperial, Neb. and Corvette aftermarket parts and accessories manufacturer, Mid America Motorworks in Effingham, Ill. are teaming up to present Corvette enthusiasts with a weekend designed for experiencing all years of Corvettes to their fullest. From car shows to track events, HDPE and of course live entertainment, June 1-3, 2018 promises three full days of high-octane excitement at Motorsports Park Hastings, in Hastings, Neb.

While the Funfest in the Midwest announcement may take some by surprise, closer examination of the similarities between these two companies make the pairing a perfect fit. Both Harchelroad Motors and Mid America Motorworks are family-owned. Mike and Laurie Yager, along with their sons Michael, Jr. and Blake Yager, have more than 75 combined years of experience in the Corvette aftermarket, while Harchelroad Motors boasts 86 years and four generations of sales and service to Corvette and Chevrolet drivers.

“Once we started talking about this idea, I knew it was an opportunity we wanted to pursue,” Yager said. “Sid and I have knowledge and expertise to share with enthusiasts and Corvette Clubs from all over the USA, especially the Midwest. In return, they get to enjoy the social aspect of the hobby without traveling too far from home – what can be better than that?”

The June event will take place at Motorsport Park Hastings, or MPH, a first-class, 2.14-mile road course. Named one of the top 10 places to speed legally by Forbes magazine, this course was designed by Alan Wilson, reviewed and approved by renowned racetrack consultant Martyn Thake from the SCAA.

In addition to partnering with Harchelroad Motors for Funfest in the Midwest at MPH, Mid America Motorworks is also in the early stages of planning similar events in New Jersey, Las Vegas or Scottsdale, and possibly Savannah. Hosting mobile, Funfest-like events around the U.S. gives Mid America Motorworks the chance to meet enthusiast they would not have previously been able to. More details about the MPH Hastings Corvette event will be added to the Funfest Events website at www.funfestevents.com as they develop.

Mid America Motorworks offers quality aftermarket parts and accessories for Corvette and Air-Cooled VW enthusiasts. For more information on Mid America Motorworks or to request a free catalog, call 1-800-500-1500 or shop online at www.mamotorworks.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. 17082 N. US Hwy 45 – Effingham, IL 62401, 800.500.1500, www.mamotorworks.com

For more than 80 years, Harchelroad Motors has been providing excellent service. They are “Famous For Fun!” and strive to keep that fun and joy alive for each person who visits Harchelroad Motors of Imperial and Wauneta, Nebraska. Customers know they’ll get top of the line customer service and leave with a car they love. Follow us online at Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Instagram and DealerRater. 530 East highway 6 – Imperial, NE 69033, 308.210.9016, www.harchelroadmotors.com