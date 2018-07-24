2018 Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival celebrating anniversaries

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – The Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival, one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing automotive and motorsports enthusiast events, will recognize significant anniversaries for two of its Classic Level Sponsors. BMW and Porsche, the event’s two largest and longest automotive sponsors, will continue the celebration of major milestones with the visitors at the Hilton Head Island Concours, Oct. 26 – Nov. 4, 2018.

BMW is celebrating both 50 years of the BMW 2002, the “little BMW that changed everything,” according to Scott Dishman, Executive Director of the BMW Car Club of America Foundation, and 40 years of the BMW M-1. As part of the celebration, several of the vehicles currently on display in the Icon exhibit at the BMW Car Club of America Foundation’s headquarters in Greer, South Carolina, will be judged as part of the Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, November 4. In addition, the BMW Classic Car Club of America and the Sandlapper Chapter of the BMW Car Club of America will be on the field with over 20 cars at Saturday’s (Nov. 3) Car Club Showcase, all at the Port Royal Golf Club on Hilton Head Island.

Porsche has been celebrating 70 years of the iconic high-performance sportscars since June 8th (the day, 70 years ago, that the first 356, “No. 1”, was registered for road use) and the celebration will continue through the events on Hilton Head Island this fall. Sunday’s Concours (Nov. 4) will feature an anniversary class specifically for Porsche and the Porsche Club of America – Coastal Empire Region will be on the show field at Saturday’s (Nov. 3) Car Club Showcase.

“We are excited to showcase the extraordinary accomplishments of two of our biggest supporters. Any business would be thrilled to be celebrating a 40, 50 or 70-year anniversary. But this is just a stepping stone for these brands. BMW and Porsche are automotive legends that will be here for many more years to come. We’re excited to see what new models each manufacturer showcases this year,” said Carolyn Vanagel, the Hilton Head Island Concours’ president.

Some of the highlights scheduled to show at this year’s event as a part of the anniversary celebration are:

1970 BMW 2002ti owned by Dirk and Alexandra de Groen of Coral Gables, FL

1972 BMW 2002 Targa owned by Lothar Schuettler of Darnestown, MD

1970 Porsche 911T owned by Richard Papy of Savannah, GA

1970 Porsche 914-6 owned by Kevin Meany of Hilton Head Island, SC

1979 BMW M-1 from the Bobby Rahal Collection of Joliet, IL

1980 BWM M-1 owned by Scott and Fran Hughes of Sunset, SC

Tickets for the 2018 Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival are now on sale at www.HHIConcours.com. For more information, visit the official Hilton Head Island Concours website at www.HHIConcours.com.

ABOUT THE HILTON HEAD ISLAND CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE & MOTORING FESTIVAL:

The Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance will celebrate its 17th year in the fall of 2018. The Festival kicks off with the Savannah Speed Classic, October 26 – 28, on the Grand Prize of America road course situated on the property of The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa in Savannah, Georgia. The festivities continue on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, November 2 – 4, at the Port Royal Golf Club, where the Concours d’Elegance (Nov. 4) takes center stage. Motoring Festival Partners for the 2018 Festival include the Port Royal Golf Club, The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa, The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa, BMW, Porsche, Volvo, Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems, Reliable Carriers, Inc., Hargray, the Hilton Head Island/Bluffton Chamber of Commerce and Visit Savannah.

For more information, visit www.HHIConcours.com online.

*Photos courtesy of Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance