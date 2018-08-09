2018 Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival to welcome automotive designers

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Over the last few years, the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival, one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing automotive and motorsports enthusiast events, has become known for hosting leading automotive designers. The event is a place where enthusiasts can meet, dine and even bid on live-drawn sketches from some of the biggest names in automotive design. Organizers announced some of the names that will be participating at this year’s event.

“We love bringing these modern-day automotive legends to our guests. Our attendees get an up close and personal experience with the people behind vehicular design. And from year to year, with this year being no exception, they have been so generous with their time and knowledge participating in seminars and helping to raise money for our charitable fund, Driving Young America, at the Autoweek Design Among the Stars dinner,” said Carolyn Vanagel, president of the Hilton Head Island Concours.

This year’s line-up of industry insiders includes:

Bob Boniface

Director of Design, Buick Exteriors

Boniface leads a talented team of designers, sculptors and engineers creating the next generation of Buick vehicles. His resumé includes leading the team that developed the exterior of the latest Cadillac Escala Concept, director of design for the Chevrolet Volt concept car and production vehicle, working on the “top secret” Camaro project and directing the design of the hydrogen powered Chevrolet Sequel concept.



Boniface will be serving as a guest judge at this year’s Concours d’Elegance (Sunday, November 4 at the Port Royal Golf Club), will be a featured designer at the Autoweek Design Among the Stars dinner (Saturday, November 3 at the South Carolina Yacht Club) and will participate in a design-focused seminar on property at the Port Royal Golf Club during the weekend’s festivities (Saturday and Sunday, November 3 & 4).

Moray Callum

Vice President, Design, Ford Motor Company

Callum leads the design of all concept and production vehicles for the Ford and Lincoln brands globally. His successes include the New Ford Fusion, Explorer, Mustang, EcoSport and Lincoln MKZ.

Callum will be serving as a guest judge at this year’s Concours d’Elegance (Sunday, November 4 at the Port Royal Golf Club), will be a featured designer at the Autoweek Design Among the Stars dinner (Saturday, November 3 at the South Carolina Yacht Club) and will participate in a design-focused seminar on property at the Port Royal Golf Club during the weekend’s festivities (Saturday and Sunday, November 3 & 4).

Ralph Gilles

Head of Design, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

Prior to being appointed Head of Design in April, 2015, Gilles served as the Senior Vice President – Product Design and President and CEO – Motorsports, FCA – North America; President and CEO – SRT Brand and President and CEO – Dodge brand for FCA USA LLC. He was named Vice President – Design in September 2008. He first joined the Company in 1992 as a designer and has held various positions with the Company since.

Gilles will be serving as a guest judge at this year’s Concours d’Elegance (Sunday, November 4 at the Port Royal Golf Club) and will present one of the event’s highest honors, the Rolling Art Award.

Jay Ward

Creative Director of “Cars” Franchise, Pixar Animation Studios

Ward started at Pixar in 1998 as a production assistant on the film “Monsters, Inc.”. He was a Coordinator for the 2006 film “Cars” where he applied his automotive knowledge. He also worked on “Ratatouille” and “Brave” and returned to cars for “Cars 2” and the creation of “Cars Land”, at Disney’s California Adventure Park, and continues to contribute everything and anything within the “Cars” franchise.

Ward will be serving as a guest judge at this year’s Concours d’Elegance (Sunday, November 4 at the Port Royal Golf Club), will be a featured designer and auctioneer at the Autoweek Design Among the Stars dinner (Saturday, November 3 at the South Carolina Yacht Club) and will participate in a design-focused seminar on property at the Port Royal Golf Club during the weekend’s festivities (Saturday and Sunday, November 3 & 4).



Tickets for the 2018 Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival, including the Autoweek Design Among the Stars charity dinner, are now on sale at www.HHIConcours.com. For more information, visit the official Hilton Head Island Concours website at www.HHIConcours.com.

ABOUT THE HILTON HEAD ISLAND CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE & MOTORING FESTIVAL:

The Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance will celebrate its 17th year in the fall of 2018. The Festival kicks off with the Savannah Speed Classic, October 26 – 28, on the Grand Prize of America road course situated on the property of The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa in Savannah, Georgia. The festivities continue on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, November 2 – 4, at the Port Royal Golf Club, where the Concours d’Elegance (Nov. 4) takes center stage. Motoring Festival Partners for the 2018 Festival include the Port Royal Golf Club, The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa, The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa, BMW,Porsche, Volvo, Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems, Reliable Carriers, Inc., Dick Broadcasting, the Hilton Head Island/Bluffton Chamber of Commerce and Visit Savannah.

For more information, visit www.HHIConcours.com online.

