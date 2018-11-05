2018 Hilton Head tags 1931 Stutz convertible as ‘Best of Show’

The coveted ‘Best of Show’ was awarded on Sunday, November 4th at the closing event of the 17th annual Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival, held at the Port Royal Golf Club on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

The top honor at Sunday’s Concours d’Elegance, ‘Best of Show,’ was awarded to a 1931 Stutz DV32 Convertible Victoria owned by Joseph & Margie Cassini of West Orange, NJ.

The Best of Show was chosen from the event’s Best Rolling Art vehicle (Joseph & Margie Cassini’s 1931 Stutz DV32 Convertible Victoria), Best Production/Performance vehicle – The Paul Doerring Founders Award (1967 American Shelby GT350 Fastback, Hunt & Pat Palmer-Ball, Louisville, KY) presented by the Doerring family and Best Road & Track vehicle (1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gull Wing, Jeff Files, Durham, NC).

Attendees at the event chose a 1929 Ford Station Wagon as their ‘People’s Choice’ winner. The car is owned by Thomas & Donna Fitzgerald of Selma, NC.

The 18th annual Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival is scheduled for Oct. 25 – Nov. 3, 2019.

www.hhiconcours.com

