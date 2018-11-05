2018 Hilton Head tags 1931 Stutz convertible as ‘Best of Show’

Image – Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance

 

The coveted ‘Best of Show’ was awarded on Sunday, November 4th at the closing event of the 17th annual Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival, held at the Port Royal Golf Club on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. 

Image – Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance

 

The top honor at Sunday’s Concours d’Elegance, ‘Best of Show,’ was awarded to a 1931 Stutz DV32 Convertible Victoria owned by Joseph & Margie Cassini of West Orange, NJ.

The Best of Show was chosen from the event’s Best Rolling Art vehicle (Joseph & Margie Cassini’s 1931 Stutz DV32 Convertible Victoria), Best Production/Performance vehicle – The Paul Doerring Founders Award (1967 American Shelby GT350 Fastback, Hunt & Pat Palmer-Ball, Louisville, KY) presented by the Doerring family and Best Road & Track vehicle (1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gull Wing, Jeff Files, Durham, NC).

Attendees at the event chose a 1929 Ford Station Wagon as their ‘People’s Choice’ winner. The car is owned by Thomas & Donna Fitzgerald of Selma, NC.

S A V E   T H E   D A T E

The 18th annual Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival is scheduled for Oct. 25 – Nov. 3, 2019.

www.hhiconcours.com

 

