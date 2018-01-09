2018 Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction to feature the Tom Reese Collection

Prolific Illinois collector to offer 175 motorcycles this Jan. 23-27 at South Point Casino

Walworth, Wis. – Renown collector Tom Reese will bring 175-plus consignments of amazing motorcycles to headline this year’s 27th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction. The event will feature an estimated 1,750 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles scheduled to cross the auction block Jan. 23-27 at the South Point Arena and Priefert Pavilion.

Tom’s veracious appetite for hunting down and buying the world’s best motorcycles has led to his collection outgrowing his museum. Tom believes in giving each motorcycle its appropriate space to be presented and appreciated, along with the associated memorabilia. So in order to facilitate that approach, he has had to make the difficult decision to make some room, which means parting with some of the most historic, significant and collectible bikes that have been offered in decades. From Malcolm Smith’s first gold medal-winning ’67 Husqvarna (Lot F219) to Chris Carr’s ’93 Harley-Davidson XR750 (Lot F186) to Jeff Ward’s ’85 Works SR Kawasaki (Lot F126), the list goes on, and there is truly something for everyone in this huge offering. Auction winners will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own some of these legendary and coveted motorcycles.

The Tom Reese treasure trove of more than 900 motorcycles is Moto Armory, located in East Moline, Illinois. It has also become affectionately known as Dirt Bike Heaven to all who have visited. Aprilla to Zundapp, all off-road racing disciplines are represented, whether it’s MX, ISDT, Flat Track, Hill Climb or Trials bikes.

Tom will be present at the Las Vegas auction and is excited to meet, greet and share the stories behind the bikes with the soon-to-be new caretakers. As he often says, “the best cure for my seller’s remorse is seeing a happy buyer’s smile.” There will no doubt be miles of smiles in Las Vegas this Jan. 23-27.

For more information on these and all Las Vegas auction offerings, visit Mecum.com. The January Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction is open to buyers, sellers and spectators. Bidder registration for the auction is available online in advance for $100, $200 at the auction, and includes admission for two to each auction day. General admission tickets are available in advance online at Mecum.com for $20, and for $30 at the door and online once the auction begins. Children 12 years of age and younger will receive complimentary admission. Doors open daily at 8 a.m. with the auction beginning at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, and at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-27. Portions of the event will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network on Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. and from8:30-11:30 p.m. A live stream of the entire auction will be presented at Mecum.com.

Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments, including detailed descriptions and photographs of the motorcycles. To view the list, consign a motorcycle or register as a bidder, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050.

Schedule:

27th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction

South Point Hotel & Casino

9777 Las Vegas Blvd S

Las Vegas, NV 89183

Jan. 23-27, 2018

Admission: $20 per person, per day when purchased online in advance; $30 at the door; children 12 and younger admitted at no charge

Preview: Gates open daily at 8 a.m.

(All Times Pacific)

www.mecum.com