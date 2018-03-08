The 2018 Palos Verdes Concours d’Elegance show will take place on September 30th.

Last year’s Concours was the first for the venue at Zamperini Field in Torrance. It was a great success with vintage aircraft being displayed alongside 200 classic and special interest automobiles.

This will be the 25th Concours, and the theme is “California Style” featuring cars that contributed to the California car culture. The featured marques are California Coachwork and Ferrari.

The California Coachwork marque will feature pre-war classics that display custom coachwork by California designers Murphy, Bohmann & Schwartz, and Darrin.

The Ferrari marque will highlight the sports cars that were the epitome of California style and will feature the first California model of Ferrari from the early 1960’s.

Other classes will include Woodies, American convertibles, European sports cars, Japanese sports cars, and even Volkswagens, all makes that contributed to the history of the California car culture.

The beneficiaries will be the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor, and The Western Museum of Flight — two worthy organizations that make outstanding contributions to the Southern California community.

Tickets are on sale now.

Tickets are just $25. This is a limited time offer, so please grab your tickets soon.

