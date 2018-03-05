2018 Spring Carlisle April 18-22

CARLISLE, PA – 2018 marks yet another promising year for classic and collector car enthusiast as Spring Carlisle launches the Carlisle Events “home” based schedule. While the Carlisle team is two events in by the time Spring Carlisle rolls around (April 18-22, 2018), it’s this first home event that really jump starts the summertime excitement.

What is the draw to Spring Carlisle? Certainly, the buy, sell and trade aspects of the swap meet and car corral go a long way to bringing guests to Carlisle. The thrill of the hunt is key too, because while many guests know exactly what they want, some simply enjoy meandering around the grounds and stumbling upon their next big find.

The aforementioned theme is commonplace for five days, but days 2 through 4 ramp up with a three-day collector car auction, powered by Carlisle Auctions.

ALL NEW in 2018, Spring Carlisle and Pro Metal Shop of Danville, Pennsylvania are working together for a unique build to raise awareness and money for Speranza Animal Rescue. The “Ruff Rod” that is being built by Pro Metal Shop has a Scooby Doo/Mystery Machine look and will be auctioned at the Spring Carlisle Auction. Proceeds from this will benefit Speranza, a central Pennsylvania based rescue.

Another highlight at Spring Carlisle is the ARMO Hot Products Showcase. See in person the latest and greatest products coming onto the market with ARMO and talk to their product EXPERTS about what they are showcasing and how it can work for any vehicle from today or yesterday.

Weekend and single day tickets are available online via www.CarlisleEvents.com. In addition, the Carlisle Events web page also offers complete event information, contact information and more. Finally, auction details on the three-day Spring Carlisle Auction can be found at www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 13 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Complex (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes five automotive swap meets of varying size, five auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than a half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.