2018 Spring Carlisle event anchored by robust auction

CARLISLE, PA – It took forever for the feeling of spring to go from concept to reality in central Pennsylvania, but when it did, the amazing weather served as the perfect backdrop for Carlisle Auctions and its second auction event of the year. For three days, the Carlisle Expo Center came to life as part of the auction, which ran concurrently with Spring Carlisle. Of all the auctions ever produced by Carlisle Auctions, this one was, hands down, the most successful.

Over 500 consignments crossed the block and between the first slamming of the gavel on Thursday, April 19 to the final hammer to fall on Saturday, April 21, 62% of the consignments sold. The top five selling rides sold for $435,000. Overall, Carlisle Auctions tallied $5.7 million in total sales, an all-time best for the brand. Bidder count was up over last year’s event too, as well as the overall quality of consignment.

As top five selling cars go, the list is as follows:

1969 Ford Shelby Mustang GT350 Convertible $103,000 1989 Ferrari Testarossa $90,000 1966 Chevrolet Corvette $85,000 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 $82,500 1966 Ford Shelby Mustang GT350 $75,000

Honorable mention to this list was a low mileage, one owner 1972 Chrysler Town & Country wagon. This gem was impeccable, loaded with all of the top of the line features of its time and went home with just its second owner ever. The wagon eventually sold for an impressive $55,000.

Carlisle Auctions continues to set the bar high and backed by its FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee, plans to offer another stellar event this summer. Brand new to the auction slate, the Summer Sale, a stand-alone auction offering, runs June 16 at the Carlisle Expo Center and spotlights 200+ consignments. It all starts at 12 p.m. and complete details on that event, plus results from this one can be found at www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 12 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Complex (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.