The Saratoga Automobile Museum invites you to the 23rd Greenwich Concours d’Elegance Bus Trip on Sunday, June 3, 2018.

2018 will be a celebration of Briggs Cunningham at the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance with a special display of Cunningham production cars and team race cars. As a special tribute, they will have all of the Cunningham cars displayed along the waterfront on Sunday.

On Sunday, a special display of Jaguars, with a focus on the prewar SS Cars, prewar MGs, and competition motorcycles will be shown. Bonhams has been selected by the estate of Carroll Shelby to offer for sale two dozen cars from the personal collection of the late racer and designer. The Bonhams auction begins at noon on Sunday and requires a separate admission – or you can watch through the open side of the tent.

Over the concours weekend David Hobbs will be signing his memoir, Hobbo, in the Road & Track tent. Wayne Carini will be filming an episode of Chasing Classic Cars and hosting a presentation of special cars on the field.

Surrounding the show field will be displays of new cars, including BMW, Cadillac, Lincoln, Tesla, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Karma and Miller Motorcars – with Ferrari, Bugatti, Pagani, Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, McLaren, Bentley and Maserati. There are even opportunities to test drive some of these amazing new vehicles. We will also have incredible yachts displayed at the Delamar Hotel docks.

Bust Trip Information:

Leave the Saratoga Automobile Museum at 7 a.m. and arrive in Greenwich around 10 a.m.

Leave Greenwich at 4 p.m. and arrive at the Saratoga Automobile Museum around 7 p.m.

This trip is open to all Saratoga Automobile Museum Members and the general public.

General Admission* and Transportation: $125.00 per person

*General Admission includes entry into the Concours only

*Bonhams Auction tickets can be purchased on site day of.

