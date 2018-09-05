3M announces celebrity lineup for SEMA 2018

Automotive legends Richard Petty and Chip Foose join car stars Ringbrothers, Charley Hutton, Mark Oja, Kyle Morley, Ryan “Ryno” Templeton, Javier “Shorty” Ponce to headline 3M Automotive’s Aftermarket Outdoor Showcase.

The 2018 SEMA showcase is to take place October 30-November 2nd at The Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV. The 3M D.E.M.O. trailer (booth #61021) will be located outside the in the front lot.

New Product Solutions Demonstrations

Find out how 3M™ PPS™ Series 2.0 Spray Cup System is the latest revolution in painting

Meet the new member of the 3M™ Perfect-It™ EX Paint Finishing family – the EX-AC “All Coatings” compound

Get new solutions for improving shop cleanliness and safety with 3M Self-Stick Liquid Protection Fabric

Check out the power and performance of the 3M™ Cubitron™ II abrasive products

Learn more about mobile dust-extraction technology with live demos of the Total Automotive Sanding System

See the Pros in Action at 3M Celebrity Appearances and Demonstrations

Tuesday, Oct. 30

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Kyle Morley– Motorcycle designer/painter and owner of Xecution Style

Noon – 2 p.m.

Chip Foose– Legendary car designer

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Mark Oja – California Speed & Custom and Ryan “Ryno” Templeton– Custom painter/ airbrush artist

Wednesday, October 31

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Charley Hutton – Car painter and fabricator and owner of Charley Hutton’s Color Studio

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Richard Petty— Seven-time NASCAR champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame member

Petty will present the trophy for the 3M Hire Our Heroes 500 to the winner during his appearance

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Ringbrothers– Award-winning custom car-building brothers Mike and Jim Ring

Thursday, November 1

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Ryan “Ryno” Templeton– Custom painter/airbrush artist

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Mark Oja – California Speed & Custom

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Kyle Morley– Motorcycle designer/painter and owner of Xecution Style

