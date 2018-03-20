Automotive Designer Mark Oja to be at 2018 Charlotte Motor Speedway Auto Fair

CONCORD, N.C. – 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division and Mark Oja, automotive celebrity, head of California Speed & Custom and the leader of the A Team on Velocity Channel’s “Overhaulin”, are teaming up for the upcoming AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway, held April 5 through 8, 2018.

West Coast automotive designer Mark Oja, who has starred on “Overhaulin’,” “American Hot Rod” and other car building television shows operates his own garage — California Speed & Custom Garage – where he and his team build and refinish custom cars, hot rods, street rods and restore classic cars. They also sell performance parts and auto body supplies.

At the Charlotte Motor Speedway Auto Fair, Oja will be at the 3M Demonstration and Education Mobile Operations Trailer on Thursday, April 5, and Friday, April 6, to meet fans, sign autographs and host demonstrations of 3M solutions for body prep, painting and paint finishing.

Oja, who was born in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, Canada, got his love of cars from his late father Alvin while watching him working in the garage. By the age of 13, Oja had painted his first car and never looked back. After a 12-year stint at a GM dealership as Director of Fixed Operations, Oja moved to Southern California to open a hot rod shop. There he met Boyd Coddington, then went on to meet legendary car designer Chip Foose and the rest is history.

In addition, Oja will judge two top awards for the Charlotte Motor Speedway Auto Fair – the 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division Award for Best Paint – one for the participating car clubs and one for the general public exhibiting cars. The awards will be presented on Friday, April 6.

Top attractions at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Auto Fair include:

Movie Cars

1958 American Graffiti Chevy Impala (original car driven by Ron Howard in American Graffiti), which was painstakingly restored by NASCAR Hall of Fame legend Ray Evernham

1976 Ford Torino (1976 Ford Torino from Starsky and Hutch TV show one of 1,310 produced by Ford Motor Company in in 1976 as tribute to show popularity)

1948 Tucker (1948 Tucker from the movie TUCKER a Man and his Dream 1988 staring Jeff Bridges, screen used vehicle)

Miami Vice (1st season screen used Ferrari driven by Don Johnson) — 1985 Chevy/Ferrari Daytona (1985 Chevy/Ferrari Daytona from the first season of TV show Miami Vice. Driven by Don Johnson. One of two used during filming of show)

Days of Thunder Chevy (actual screen used City Chevrolet NASCAR driven by Tom Cruise)

100 years of Chevy Trucks (1918-2018)

Rick Lancaster 1950 custom (100 Years of Chevy truck, 1918-2018)

Scott Russell (1959 Chevy Apache)

NFL Football Stars’ Custom Cars

DeAngleo Williams 1984 C10 truck

Mike Tolbert 1970 Chevelle

Gary Bainbridge Chevy Coupe 1949

MORE INFO:

The Charlotte Motor Speedway AutoFair features more than 50 car club displays and more than 10,000 vendor spaces offering an array of automotive parts and memorabilia. More than 1,500 collectible vehicles of all makes and models will be available for sale in the car corral that rings the 1.5-mile superspeedway. In addition, kids can enjoy face-painting, bounce houses and other games and entertainment in the Play Zone. Hours for the April 5-8 Pennzoil AutoFair presented by Advance Auto Parts are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Single-day tickets are $11 each day for adults. Admission is FREE for children 13 and under with an adult. A four-day weekend pass is available for just $32. To buy tickets, AutoFair attendees can call the speedway ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267), online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com, or buy them at the gate.

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division

From the collision repair professional to the individual vehicle enthusiast, people around the world trust 3M products to protect, repair and keep their vehicles looking showroom new. Serving the needs of their customers has made 3M a trusted leader in vehicle care and repair.

For more information, contact 1-877-MMM-CARS, contact your local 3M Distributor or 3M Sales Representative or visit the website at www.3Mcollision.com. Follow 3M AAD on Facebook at www.facebook.com/3MCollision and on twitter @3M_Collision and Instagram @3MCollision.