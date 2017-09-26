3M’s celebrity lineup for SEMA Show

Automotive Legends Richard Petty and Chip Foose join Car Stars Charley Hutton, Ringbrothers, KC Mathieu, Kyle Morley, Ryan “Ryno” Templeton, Mark Oja to Headline 3M Automotive Aftermarket Outdoor Showcase.
WHEN: Oct. 31 – Nov. 3, 2017
WHERE: 3M D.E.M.O Trailer — Booth #61021 – Outside Front Lot – Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV
New Product Solutions Demonstrations
- See the new 3M™ PPS™ Series 2.0 Spray Cup System
- Check out 3M™ Cubitron™ II abrasive products
- Learn more about mobile dust-extraction technology with live demos of the Total Automotive Sanding System
See the Pros in Action at 3M Celebrity Appearances
Tuesday, Oct. 31
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Charley Hutton – Car painter and fabricator and owner of Color Studio
2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Chip Foose – Legendary car designer
Wednesday, November 1
11 a.m. – Noon – Kyle Morley – Motorcycle designer and painter and owner of Xecution Style
1 p.m. – 2 p.m. – KC Mathieu – Car painter and owner of KC’s Paint Shop
2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – 3M PPS World Cup Reunion – Leading painters from around the world show their custom painted hood designs including:
- Pablo Prado, KandynChrome
- Jacob Miles, Milestone Paint & Body
- Connie Manjavinos, PassionateInk
- Clay Hoberecht, Best Body Shop
- Shane Wanjon, Exclusive Image Paint and Body
- Justin Jimmo, Refinish Network
- Carl-André Giroux, Atelier CAGiroux
- Carmine De Maria, C.A.D. Custom
3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.- Javier “Shorty” Ponce — Iron Resurrection/Martin Bros. Customs
Thursday, November 2
9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. – Ringbrothers – Award-winning custom car-building brothers Mike and Jim
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. – Richard Petty — Seven-time NASCAR champion with 200 race wins
1 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Mark Oja – California Speed & Custom
3 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Ryan “Ryno” Templeton – Custom painter and airbrush artist
Friday, November 3
Noon – 1 p.m. – Announcement of 3M PPS Series 2.0 Contest Winner
3 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Ryan “Ryno” Templeton – Custom painter and airbrush artist