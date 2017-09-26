3M’s celebrity lineup for SEMA Show

Automotive Legends Richard Petty and Chip Foose join Car Stars Charley Hutton, Ringbrothers, KC Mathieu, Kyle Morley, Ryan “Ryno” Templeton, Mark Oja to Headline 3M Automotive Aftermarket Outdoor Showcase.

WHEN: Oct. 31 – Nov. 3, 2017

WHERE: 3M D.E.M.O Trailer — Booth #61021 – Outside Front Lot – Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV

New Product Solutions Demonstrations

See the new 3M™ PPS™ Series 2.0 Spray Cup System

Check out 3M™ Cubitron ™ II abrasive products

Learn more about mobile dust-extraction technology with live demos of the Total Automotive Sanding System

See the Pros in Action at 3M Celebrity Appearances

Tuesday, Oct. 31

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Charley Hutton – Car painter and fabricator and owner of Color Studio

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Chip Foose – Legendary car designer

Wednesday, November 1

11 a.m. – Noon – Kyle Morley – Motorcycle designer and painter and owner of Xecution Style

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. – KC Mathieu – Car painter and owner of KC’s Paint Shop

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – 3M PPS World Cup Reunion – Leading painters from around the world show their custom painted hood designs including:

Pablo Prado, KandynChrome

Jacob Miles, Milestone Paint & Body

Connie Manjavinos, PassionateInk

Clay Hoberecht, Best Body Shop

Shane Wanjon, Exclusive Image Paint and Body

Justin Jimmo, Refinish Network

Carl-André Giroux, Atelier CAGiroux

Carmine De Maria, C.A.D. Custom

3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.- Javier “Shorty” Ponce — Iron Resurrection/Martin Bros. Customs

Thursday, November 2

9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. – Ringbrothers – Award-winning custom car-building brothers Mike and Jim

11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. – Richard Petty — Seven-time NASCAR champion with 200 race wins

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Mark Oja – California Speed & Custom

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Ryan “Ryno” Templeton – Custom painter and airbrush artist

Friday, November 3

Noon – 1 p.m. – Announcement of 3M PPS Series 2.0 Contest Winner

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Ryan “Ryno” Templeton – Custom painter and airbrush artist