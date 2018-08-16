41st Annual Fall Jefferson Swap Meet & Car Show September 22-24, 2018

Madison Classics’ 41st Annual Fall Jefferson Swap Meet and Car Show will take place on September 28-30. The show will be held at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds located at 503 N Jackson Ave, Jefferson, WI 53549 just off Hwy. 18 in Jefferson, Wis.

The Swap Meet and Car Corral are open all weekend, and the Car Show is now Two Big Days!!! Saturday and Sunday. The spectator gates for the Swap Meet and Car Corral are open Friday 10am-7pm, Saturday 6am-4pm, and Sunday 6am-3pm. The car show gate opens at 6am on Saturday & Sunday—please remember the Car Show is first come first served and plenty of space is available. All makes and models and specialty vehicles are invited to participate in the car show. Expect to see over 3100 swap spaces full of parts and 100’s of cars for sale in the car corral over the weekend.

The featured vehicles at Fall Jefferson will be all Buicks and Oldsmobiles. Look for many hot rods in the car show area Saturday & Sunday parked on the blacktop in front of the main building.

Spectator admission for adults is $10 and children under 12 are free. Spectator parking is available for $5, but is limited so please arrive early. No campers will be allowed in the parking field, but camping is available near by. Swap spaces will be available at the gate. Car corral spaces will be available at the Car Corral entrance all weekend. There is an ATM on the grounds as well as concessions. No pets please. For more information, visit www.madisonclassics.com, or call 608.244.8416.

