5th Annual Marymount Motorcycle Week

This year, Harley Davidson motorcycles will proudly be displayed as the feature marque. With a wonderful display of unique, eclectic and rare, Marymount Motorcycle week is sure to have something for everyone. This year’s schedule of events includes fun events throughout the week, including: a Women’s Wednesday discussion featuring panel discussions with the Rainier Ravens, the Lady Riders of Western Washington, motorcycle soccer, AHRMA Vintage Trials, a special performance by the Seattle Cossacks, a Father’s Day BBQ and more! This event is a great time for the entire family, especially all the dad’s for Father’s Day.

General admission for the event is $15 per person, and Father’s Day admission for dad’s set at $10. Tickets are available now and day of the show. For more information on where to purchase tickets and a complete schedule of events, visit www.lemaymarymount.org/marymount-motorcycle-week/.

Marymount Motorcycle week is co-sponsored with involvement from the LeMay Collections at Marymount, Pacific Northwest Museum of Motorcycling, Tacoma Motorcycling Club, Washington State Motorcycle Soccer, Vintage Motorcycle Enthusiasts, American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association and the Seattle Cossacks