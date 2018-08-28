68th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance names Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Best of Show

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Chosen from a diverse selection of cars from around the globe, the coveted gold Best of Show ribbon was placed on the deep blue bodywork of a 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta at the August 26, 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

“As a Zagato collector, I broke the rules and bought a Touring-bodied car because this Alfa Romeo is very special,” said longtime entrant David Sydorick of Beverly Hills, California. “It is a piece of automotive architecture mounted on a Grand Prix chassis that has technology that was top of the line for prewar cars. It’s a wonderful combination. It’s beautiful from top to bottom.”

His Alfa Romeo won its class before competing for Best of Show, and took home two other awards: it received the Charles A. Chayne Trophy and was named the J. B. & Dorothy Nethercutt Most Elegant Closed Car.

This Alfa Romeo 8C differs from later 8Cs with its more steeply raked grille and lack of running boards. In 2001, this very car was named Most Elegant Closed Car at the Concours, but since Sydorick’s acquisition, it has received a full restoration and been returned to its 1938 Berlin Motor Show specification.

“This Alfa Romeo 8C 2.9 has all that one would wish for in a car—speed, style and, frankly, sex appeal,” said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. “The Touring styling is simply magical, and to top it off it makes all the right noises!”

The Pebble Beach Concours gathered 209 cars from 17 countries and 31 states on the 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links. This year, the Concours also raised an incredible $1.8 million for charity. Through the Pebble Beach Company Foundation, the primary charitable partner of the Concours, these funds will benefit over 80 local charities, impacting the lives of more than 10,000 children annually in Monterey County.

The race for Best of Show this year featured two other strong contenders: a 1929 Duesenberg J Murphy Town Limousine owned by the Lehrman Collection of Palm Beach, Florida; and a 1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Figoni Fastback Coupé owned by Robert Kudela of Chropyne, Czech Republic.

The 69th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance returns to its usual third Sunday of August next year; it takes place on Sunday, August 18, 2019, and will celebrate the centennials of Bentley and Zagato.

For more information on the Pebble Beach Concours visit www.pebblebeachconcours.net.

COMPLETE LIST OF 2018 WINNERS

Best of Show

1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta

David & Ginny Sydorick, Beverly Hills, California

Best of Show Nominees

1929 Duesenberg J Murphy Town Limousine

Lehrman Collection, Palm Beach, Florida

1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Figoni Fastback Coupé

Robert Kudela, Chropyně, Czech Republic

Elegance Awards

Gwenn Graham Most Elegant Convertible

1937 Cadillac Series 90 Hartmann Cabriolet

Jim Patterson/The Patterson Collection, Louisville, Kentucky

J. B. & Dorothy Nethercutt Most Elegant Closed Car

1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta

David & Ginny Sydorick, Beverly Hills, California

Jules Heumann Most Elegant Open Car

1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster York Roadster

John & Heather Mozart, Palo Alto, California

Strother MacMinn Most Elegant Sports Car

1970 Ferrari 512 S Modulo Pininfarina Coupe

MJJV Cars, Rye, New York

Special Awards

Alec Ulmann Trophy

1926 Hispano-Suiza H6B Rollston Convertible Victoria

Jorge Fernandez, Marbella, Spain

Ansel Adams Award

1910 Pope-Hartford Model T 5 Passenger Touring

Gary & Sheryl Hunter, Arcadia, California

ArtCenter College of Design Award

1947 Cisitalia 202 SC Vignale Cabriolet

Janice Feldman, Singapore

Briggs Cunningham Trophy

1955 Maserati A6GCS Frua Spyder

Jonathan Feiber & Heather Buhr, Atherton, California

Center for Automotive Research at Stanford (CARS) Award

1959 Citroën DS 19 Berline d’Usine

Jeffrey & Frances Fisher, Palm Beach, Florida

Chairman’s Trophy

1965 Hong Qi CA72

Zongmin Huang & Xiaoling Sun, Chengdu, China

Charles A. Chayne Trophy

1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta

David & Ginny Sydorick, Beverly Hills, California

Classic Car Club of America Trophy

1931 Minerva Type AL Rollston Convertible Sedan

The Stephens Family, San Francisco, California

Elegance in Motion Trophy

1939 Lagonda V12 Le Mans Rapide Drophead Coupé

The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, Hong Kong

Enzo Ferrari Trophy

1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Scaglietti Spyder

Chris & Ann Cox, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

FIVA Postwar Trophy

1955 OSCA MT4 2AD Vignale Berlinetta

Roger Hoffmann, Point Reyes Station, California

FIVA Prewar Trophy

1921 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost James & Co. Open Tourer

Kesri Dev Singh, Wankaner, India

The French Cup

1935 Delage D8-85 Henri Chapron/Clabot Cabriolet

Linda & Paul Gould, Pawling, New York

Gran Turismo Trophy

1966 All American Racers Eagle Special

Bruce Canepa, Scotts Valley, California

Lincoln Trophy

1926 Lincoln Brunn Cabriolet

Dana & Paula Morgan, Scotts Valley, California

Lorin Tryon Trophy

His Highness Rana Manvendra Singh Barwani

Lucius Beebe Trophy

|1935 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental Gurney Nutting Streamline Coupé

Amir & Wendy Jetha, Mumbai, India

Mercedes-Benz Star of Excellence Award

1929 Mercedes-Benz 710 SS Barker Tourer Race Car

The Keller Collection at The Pyramids, Petaluma, California

Montagu of Beaulieu Trophy

1927 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Windovers Limousine

His Highness Maharaja Gaj Singhji of Marwar-Jodhpur, Jodhpur, India

The Phil Hill Cup

1954 OSCA 2000 S Frua Spider

Michael Trösser, Germany

Tony Hulman Trophy

1961 Bryant Heating & Cooling Epperly Special

Bill Akin, Hermitage, Tennesse

The Vitesse ~ Elegance Trophy

1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Figoni Fastback Coupé

Robert Kudela, Chropyně, Czech Republic

CLASS AWARDS

Class A: Antique

1st: 1910 Thomas Flyer M 6-40 5 Passenger Touring,

Joe & Janice Conzonire, San Marino, California

2nd: 1910 Pope-Hartford Model T 5 Passenger Touring,

Gary & Sheryl Hunter, Arcadia, California

3rd: 1911 Pierce-Arrow 48-SS 7 Passenger Touring,

Sunlight Classics, Key Largo, Florida

Class B: Vintage Era Sporting

1st: 1921 Kissel 6-45 “Gold Bug” Speedster,

Andrew & Tanya Heller, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

2nd: 1921 Paige Model 6-66 Daytona Speedster,

Tom & Joann Martindale, Santa Cruz, California

3rd: 1923 Steyr Type VI Targa Florio Rennwagen,

Jaap Braam Ruben, Maastricht, The Netherlands

Class C-1: American Classic Open

1st: 1937 Cadillac Series 90 Hartmann Cabriolet,

Jim Patterson/The Patterson Collection, Louisville, Kentucky

2nd: 1935 Auburn 851 Supercharged Speedster,

Lou & Kathy Ficco, Wheat Ridge, Colorado

3rd: 1932 Auburn 12-160A Phaeton,

Davis & Lorraine McCann, Parker, Colorado

Class C-2: American Classic Closed

1st: 1938 Packard 1604 Super Eight Mayfair Coupe,

Ralph & Adeline Marano, Westfield, New Jersey

2nd: 1930 Ruxton C Edward G. Budd Mfg. Co. Sedan,

Evelyn & Jim Fasnacht, Houston, Texas

3rd: 1931 Marmon Sixteen Sedan,

Gary Severns, Long Beach, California

Class D: Packard

1st: 1931 Packard 845 Deluxe Eight Derham Convertible Roadster,

Elizabeth Ghareeb and Michael Petty, Birmingham, Alabama

2nd: 1932 Packard 904 Deluxe Eight Dietrich Convertible Victoria,

John D. Groendyke, Enid, Oklahoma

3rd: 1937 Packard 1508 Twelve Convertible Sedan,

Larry & Carol Pumphrey, Greensburg, Indiana

Class E: Rollston Coachwork

1st: 1934 Duesenberg SJ Rollston Convertible Victoria,

Bob, Sandy & Gary Bahre, Paris, Maine

2nd: 1931 Minerva Type AL Rollston Convertible Sedan,

The Stephens Family, San Francisco, California

3rd: 1935 Duesenberg SJN Rollston Convertible Coupe,

Bill & Barbara Parfet, Hickory Corners, Michigan

Class F-1: Motor Cars of the Raj—Rolls-Royce & Bentley

1st: 1935 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental Gurney Nutting Streamline Coupé,

Amir & Wendy Jetha, Mumbai, India

2nd: 1937 Rolls-Royce 25/30 HP Gurney Nutting All Weather Tourer,

Roshini Jaiswal, New Delhi, India

3rd: 1935 Bentley 3½ Litre Antem Drophead Coupé,

Jagdish Thackersey, Mumbai, India

Class F-2: Motor Cars of the Raj

1st: 1931 Cadillac 452A Pinin Farina Boattail Roadster,

Anne Brockinton Lee/Robert M. Lee Automobile Collection, Reno, Nevada

2nd: 1936 Alvis Speed 25 Vanden Plas Tourer,

Nishant Dossa, Mumbai, India

3rd: 1930 Stutz M LeBaron 4 Passenger Speedster,

Diljeet & Anurita Titus, New Delhi, India

Class G: Duesenberg

1st: 1929 Duesenberg J Murphy Town Limousine,

Lehrman Collection, Palm Beach, Florida

2nd: 1935 Duesenberg JN Bohman & Schwartz Convertible Coupe,

Sam & Emily Mann, Englewood, New Jersey

3rd: 1929 Duesenberg J Derham Sport Phaeton,

Roger P. Willbanks, Denver, Colorado

Class H: Rolls-Royce Prewar

1st: 1938 Rolls-Royce Phantom III James Young Drophead Coupé,

Zongmin Huang & Xiaoling Sun, Chengdu, China

2nd: 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Barker Dual Cowl Phaeton,

Irving Jensen III, Dakota Dunes, South Dakota

3rd: 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster York Roadster,

John & Heather Mozart, Palo Alto, California

Class J-1: European Classic Early

1st: 1928 Minerva Type AF Hibbard & Darrin Transformable Town Car,

Jack Boyd Smith Jr., Elkhart, Indiana

2nd: 1932 Maybach DS 8 Zeppelin Spohn Cabriolet,

The Nethercutt Collection/Helen & Jack Nethercutt, Sylmar, California

3rd: 1933 Delage D8 S Freestone & Webb Coupé,

Blake & Lauren Atwell, Buda, Texas

Class J-2: European Classic Mid

1st: 1936 Mercedes-Benz 540K Cabriolet A,

Hans T. Hulsbergen, Freienbach, Switzerland

2nd: 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Vanden Plas Sports Tourer,

Robert Kauffman, Charlotte, North Carolina

3rd: 1935 Delage D8-85 Henri Chapron/Clabot Cabriolet,

Linda & Paul Gould, Pawling, New York

Class J-3: European Classic Late

1st: 1939 Lagonda V12 Rapide James Young Drophead Coupé,

Alan Tribe, Mosman Park, Australia

2nd: 1939 Lagonda V12 Le Mans Rapide Drophead Coupé,

The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, Hong Kong

3rd: 1938 Bugatti Type 57C LeTourneur et Marchand 3 Position Cabriolet,

Jim & Tonya Hull, Malibu, California

Class J-4: Italian Classic

1st: 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta,

David & Ginny Sydorick, Beverly Hills, California

2nd: 1928 Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 S WC & RC Atcherley Open Sports Car,

Dave & Lisa Atcherley, Throop, Pennsylvania

3rd: 1932 Lancia Dilambda Viotti Torpedo,

Albert Kalimian, New York

Class L-1: Prewar Preservation

1st: 1929 Mercedes-Benz 710 SS Barker Tourer Race Car,

The Keller Collection at The Pyramids, Petaluma, California

2nd: 1910 Regal Model N Underslung Fisher Roadster,

Louwman Museum, The Hague, The Netherlands

3rd: 1913 Stevens-Duryea C-Six Five Passenger Touring,

Stephen & Susan Babinsky, Lebanon, New Jersey

Class L-2: Postwar Preservation

1st: 1970 Ferrari 246 GT Dino Scaglietti 2 Door Coupe,

Brian & Randy Pollock, Mercer Island, Washington

2nd: 1954 Studebaker Commander Starliner Coupe,

Wayne & Laura Carini, Portland, Connecticut

3rd: 1955 OSCA MT4 2AD Vignale Berlinetta,

Roger Hoffmann, Point Reyes Station, California

Class M-1: Ferrari Grand Touring

1st: 1957 Ferrari 250 GT Pinin Farina Cabriolet Series I,

William H. & Cheryl K. Swanson, Boston, Massachusetts

2nd: 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Scaglietti Spyder California,

Oscar Davis, Elizabeth, New Jersey

3rd: 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB Scaglietti Spyder California,

David MacNeil, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Class M-2: Ferrari Competition

1st: 1955 Ferrari 500 Mondial Scaglietti Spyder,

Thomas R. Peck, Irvine, California

2nd: 1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Scaglietti Spyder,

Chris & Ann Cox, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

3rd: 1953 Ferrari 250 MM Pinin Farina Coupe,

Brian Ross, Cortland, Ohio

Class N-1: OSCA Pre-1955

1st: 1949 OSCA MT4 Siluro,

Elad & Ronit Shraga, Savyon, Israel

2nd: 1954 OSCA 2000 S Frua Spider,

Michael Trösser, Germany

3rd: 1952 OSCA MT4 Prototype Frua Spider,

Dario Calandra, White Rock, Canada

Class N-2: OSCA 1955–1960

1st: 1955 OSCA MT4 1500 Morelli Spider,

Jack & Kingsley Croul, Corona del Mar, California

2nd: 1960 OSCA 750 S Morelli Sports Racer,

Bill Pope, Scottsdale, Arizona

3rd: 1956 OSCA MT4 TN Morelli Spider,

Mitch Eitel, Kent, Connecticut

Class O-1: Postwar Touring

1st: 1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Figoni Fastback Coupé,

Robert Kudela, Chropyně, Czech Republic

2nd: 1957 BMW 507 Series II Convertible,

Larry & Jane Solomon, California

3rd: 1950 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Pennock Coupé,

Steve & Marilee Hamilton, Washoe Valley, Nevada

Class O-2: Postwar Grand Touring

1st: 1949 Delahaye 135 M Pourtout Malmaison Cabriolet,

Meg McCarthy, Chatham, Massachusetts

2nd: 1957 Bentley S1 Continental Park Ward Drophead Coupé,

Priscilla Brewster and Susan Brewster McCarthy, St. Paul, Minnesota

3rd: 1956 Cadillac Hess & Eisenhardt Presidential Parade Car,

Harry Yeaggy, Cincinnati, Ohio

Class O-3: Postwar Sports

1st: 1966 Ford GT40 Mark IIB Coupe,

Robert Bishop, Palm Beach, Florida

2nd: 1955 Maserati A6GCS Frua Spyder,

Jonathan Feiber & Heather Buhr, Atherton, California

3rd: 1952 Porsche Type 540 Heuer Sport Roadster,

Robert Ingram/The Ingram Collection, Durham, North Carolina

Class P: Eisenhower Era Dream Convertibles

1st: 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible,

Lawrence M. Camuso, San Jose, California

2nd: 1953 Packard Caribbean Convertible,

Dr. Peter Heydon, Michigan

3rd: 1953 Oldsmobile Fiesta Convertible,

Roy Asbahr, Gresham, Oregon

Class Q: Postwar Custom Citroën

1st: 1966 Citroën DS 21 Chapron Le Léman Coupé,

Jeffrey & Frances Fisher, Palm Beach, Florida

2nd: 1965 Citroën DS 19 Chapron Majesty Chapron Saloon,

Merle & Peter Mullin/Mullin Automotive Museum, Oxnard, California

3rd: 1967 Citroën DS 21 Cabriolet d’Usine,

Jeffrey & Frances Fisher, Palm Beach, Florida

Class T: Tucker

1st: 1948 Tucker 48 Sedan,

George Lucas, Nicasio, California

2nd: 1948 Tucker 48 Sedan,

Howard & Rosalind Kroplick, East Hills, New York

3rd: 1948 Tucker 48 Sedan,

Mary & Ted Stahl, Chesterfield, Michigan

Class V: 1960s Indianapolis 500 Revolution

1st: 1965 Dean Van Lines Brawner Special Hawk 1,

Ray Evernham Enterprises, Mooresville, North Carolina

2nd: 1961 Bryant Heating & Cooling Epperly Special,

Bill Akin, Hermitage, Tennessee

3rd: 1966 All American Racers Eagle Special,

Bruce Canepa, Scotts Valley, California

THE 2019 CONCOURS WILL TAKE PLACE ON AUGUST 18, 2019

www.pebblebeachconcours.net

How much is it worth?

Find out in the 2019 Collector Car Price Guide.

Get your copy today!