68th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance names Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Best of Show

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Chosen from a diverse selection of cars from around the globe, the coveted gold Best of Show ribbon was placed on the deep blue bodywork of a 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta at the August 26, 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
“As a Zagato collector, I broke the rules and bought a Touring-bodied car because this Alfa Romeo is very special,” said longtime entrant David Sydorick of Beverly Hills, California. “It is a piece of automotive architecture mounted on a Grand Prix chassis that has technology that was top of the line for prewar cars. It’s a wonderful combination. It’s beautiful from top to bottom.”
His Alfa Romeo won its class before competing for Best of Show, and took home two other awards: it received the Charles A. Chayne Trophy and was named the J. B. & Dorothy Nethercutt Most Elegant Closed Car.
This Alfa Romeo 8C differs from later 8Cs with its more steeply raked grille and lack of running boards. In 2001, this very car was named Most Elegant Closed Car at the Concours, but since Sydorick’s acquisition, it has received a full restoration and been returned to its 1938 Berlin Motor Show specification.
“This Alfa Romeo 8C 2.9 has all that one would wish for in a car—speed, style and, frankly, sex appeal,” said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. “The Touring styling is simply magical, and to top it off it makes all the right noises!”
The Pebble Beach Concours gathered 209 cars from 17 countries and 31 states on the 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links. This year, the Concours also raised an incredible $1.8 million for charity. Through the Pebble Beach Company Foundation, the primary charitable partner of the Concours, these funds will benefit over 80 local charities, impacting the lives of more than 10,000 children annually in Monterey County.
The race for Best of Show this year featured two other strong contenders: a 1929 Duesenberg J Murphy Town Limousine owned by the Lehrman Collection of Palm Beach, Florida; and a 1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Figoni Fastback Coupé owned by Robert Kudela of Chropyne, Czech Republic.
The 69th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance returns to its usual third Sunday of August next year; it takes place on Sunday, August 18, 2019, and will celebrate the centennials of Bentley and Zagato.
For more information on the Pebble Beach Concours visit www.pebblebeachconcours.net.
COMPLETE LIST OF 2018 WINNERS
Best of Show
1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta
David & Ginny Sydorick, Beverly Hills, California
Best of Show Nominees
1929 Duesenberg J Murphy Town Limousine
Lehrman Collection, Palm Beach, Florida
1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Figoni Fastback Coupé
Robert Kudela, Chropyně, Czech Republic
Elegance Awards
Gwenn Graham Most Elegant Convertible
1937 Cadillac Series 90 Hartmann Cabriolet
Jim Patterson/The Patterson Collection, Louisville, Kentucky
J. B. & Dorothy Nethercutt Most Elegant Closed Car
1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta
David & Ginny Sydorick, Beverly Hills, California
Jules Heumann Most Elegant Open Car
1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster York Roadster
John & Heather Mozart, Palo Alto, California
Strother MacMinn Most Elegant Sports Car
1970 Ferrari 512 S Modulo Pininfarina Coupe
MJJV Cars, Rye, New York
Special Awards
Alec Ulmann Trophy
1926 Hispano-Suiza H6B Rollston Convertible Victoria
Jorge Fernandez, Marbella, Spain
Ansel Adams Award
1910 Pope-Hartford Model T 5 Passenger Touring
Gary & Sheryl Hunter, Arcadia, California
ArtCenter College of Design Award
1947 Cisitalia 202 SC Vignale Cabriolet
Janice Feldman, Singapore
Briggs Cunningham Trophy
1955 Maserati A6GCS Frua Spyder
Jonathan Feiber & Heather Buhr, Atherton, California
Center for Automotive Research at Stanford (CARS) Award
1959 Citroën DS 19 Berline d’Usine
Jeffrey & Frances Fisher, Palm Beach, Florida
Chairman’s Trophy
1965 Hong Qi CA72
Zongmin Huang & Xiaoling Sun, Chengdu, China
Charles A. Chayne Trophy
1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta
David & Ginny Sydorick, Beverly Hills, California
Classic Car Club of America Trophy
1931 Minerva Type AL Rollston Convertible Sedan
The Stephens Family, San Francisco, California
Elegance in Motion Trophy
1939 Lagonda V12 Le Mans Rapide Drophead Coupé
The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, Hong Kong
Enzo Ferrari Trophy
1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Scaglietti Spyder
Chris & Ann Cox, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
FIVA Postwar Trophy
1955 OSCA MT4 2AD Vignale Berlinetta
Roger Hoffmann, Point Reyes Station, California
FIVA Prewar Trophy
1921 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost James & Co. Open Tourer
Kesri Dev Singh, Wankaner, India
The French Cup
1935 Delage D8-85 Henri Chapron/Clabot Cabriolet
Linda & Paul Gould, Pawling, New York
Gran Turismo Trophy
1966 All American Racers Eagle Special
Bruce Canepa, Scotts Valley, California
Lincoln Trophy
1926 Lincoln Brunn Cabriolet
Dana & Paula Morgan, Scotts Valley, California
Lorin Tryon Trophy
His Highness Rana Manvendra Singh Barwani
Lucius Beebe Trophy
|1935 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental Gurney Nutting Streamline Coupé
Amir & Wendy Jetha, Mumbai, India
Mercedes-Benz Star of Excellence Award
1929 Mercedes-Benz 710 SS Barker Tourer Race Car
The Keller Collection at The Pyramids, Petaluma, California
Montagu of Beaulieu Trophy
1927 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Windovers Limousine
His Highness Maharaja Gaj Singhji of Marwar-Jodhpur, Jodhpur, India
The Phil Hill Cup
1954 OSCA 2000 S Frua Spider
Michael Trösser, Germany
Tony Hulman Trophy
1961 Bryant Heating & Cooling Epperly Special
Bill Akin, Hermitage, Tennesse
The Vitesse ~ Elegance Trophy
1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Figoni Fastback Coupé
Robert Kudela, Chropyně, Czech Republic
CLASS AWARDS
Class A: Antique
- 1st: 1910 Thomas Flyer M 6-40 5 Passenger Touring,
Joe & Janice Conzonire, San Marino, California
- 2nd: 1910 Pope-Hartford Model T 5 Passenger Touring,
Gary & Sheryl Hunter, Arcadia, California
- 3rd: 1911 Pierce-Arrow 48-SS 7 Passenger Touring,
Sunlight Classics, Key Largo, Florida
Class B: Vintage Era Sporting
- 1st: 1921 Kissel 6-45 “Gold Bug” Speedster,
Andrew & Tanya Heller, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- 2nd: 1921 Paige Model 6-66 Daytona Speedster,
Tom & Joann Martindale, Santa Cruz, California
- 3rd: 1923 Steyr Type VI Targa Florio Rennwagen,
Jaap Braam Ruben, Maastricht, The Netherlands
Class C-1: American Classic Open
- 1st: 1937 Cadillac Series 90 Hartmann Cabriolet,
Jim Patterson/The Patterson Collection, Louisville, Kentucky
- 2nd: 1935 Auburn 851 Supercharged Speedster,
Lou & Kathy Ficco, Wheat Ridge, Colorado
- 3rd: 1932 Auburn 12-160A Phaeton,
Davis & Lorraine McCann, Parker, Colorado
Class C-2: American Classic Closed
- 1st: 1938 Packard 1604 Super Eight Mayfair Coupe,
Ralph & Adeline Marano, Westfield, New Jersey
- 2nd: 1930 Ruxton C Edward G. Budd Mfg. Co. Sedan,
Evelyn & Jim Fasnacht, Houston, Texas
- 3rd: 1931 Marmon Sixteen Sedan,
Gary Severns, Long Beach, California
Class D: Packard
- 1st: 1931 Packard 845 Deluxe Eight Derham Convertible Roadster,
Elizabeth Ghareeb and Michael Petty, Birmingham, Alabama
- 2nd: 1932 Packard 904 Deluxe Eight Dietrich Convertible Victoria,
John D. Groendyke, Enid, Oklahoma
- 3rd: 1937 Packard 1508 Twelve Convertible Sedan,
Larry & Carol Pumphrey, Greensburg, Indiana
Class E: Rollston Coachwork
- 1st: 1934 Duesenberg SJ Rollston Convertible Victoria,
Bob, Sandy & Gary Bahre, Paris, Maine
- 2nd: 1931 Minerva Type AL Rollston Convertible Sedan,
The Stephens Family, San Francisco, California
- 3rd: 1935 Duesenberg SJN Rollston Convertible Coupe,
Bill & Barbara Parfet, Hickory Corners, Michigan
Class F-1: Motor Cars of the Raj—Rolls-Royce & Bentley
- 1st: 1935 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental Gurney Nutting Streamline Coupé,
Amir & Wendy Jetha, Mumbai, India
- 2nd: 1937 Rolls-Royce 25/30 HP Gurney Nutting All Weather Tourer,
Roshini Jaiswal, New Delhi, India
- 3rd: 1935 Bentley 3½ Litre Antem Drophead Coupé,
Jagdish Thackersey, Mumbai, India
Class F-2: Motor Cars of the Raj
- 1st: 1931 Cadillac 452A Pinin Farina Boattail Roadster,
Anne Brockinton Lee/Robert M. Lee Automobile Collection, Reno, Nevada
- 2nd: 1936 Alvis Speed 25 Vanden Plas Tourer,
Nishant Dossa, Mumbai, India
- 3rd: 1930 Stutz M LeBaron 4 Passenger Speedster,
Diljeet & Anurita Titus, New Delhi, India
Class G: Duesenberg
- 1st: 1929 Duesenberg J Murphy Town Limousine,
Lehrman Collection, Palm Beach, Florida
- 2nd: 1935 Duesenberg JN Bohman & Schwartz Convertible Coupe,
Sam & Emily Mann, Englewood, New Jersey
- 3rd: 1929 Duesenberg J Derham Sport Phaeton,
Roger P. Willbanks, Denver, Colorado
Class H: Rolls-Royce Prewar
- 1st: 1938 Rolls-Royce Phantom III James Young Drophead Coupé,
Zongmin Huang & Xiaoling Sun, Chengdu, China
- 2nd: 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Barker Dual Cowl Phaeton,
Irving Jensen III, Dakota Dunes, South Dakota
- 3rd: 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster York Roadster,
John & Heather Mozart, Palo Alto, California
Class J-1: European Classic Early
- 1st: 1928 Minerva Type AF Hibbard & Darrin Transformable Town Car,
Jack Boyd Smith Jr., Elkhart, Indiana
- 2nd: 1932 Maybach DS 8 Zeppelin Spohn Cabriolet,
The Nethercutt Collection/Helen & Jack Nethercutt, Sylmar, California
- 3rd: 1933 Delage D8 S Freestone & Webb Coupé,
Blake & Lauren Atwell, Buda, Texas
Class J-2: European Classic Mid
- 1st: 1936 Mercedes-Benz 540K Cabriolet A,
Hans T. Hulsbergen, Freienbach, Switzerland
- 2nd: 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Vanden Plas Sports Tourer,
Robert Kauffman, Charlotte, North Carolina
- 3rd: 1935 Delage D8-85 Henri Chapron/Clabot Cabriolet,
Linda & Paul Gould, Pawling, New York
Class J-3: European Classic Late
- 1st: 1939 Lagonda V12 Rapide James Young Drophead Coupé,
Alan Tribe, Mosman Park, Australia
- 2nd: 1939 Lagonda V12 Le Mans Rapide Drophead Coupé,
The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, Hong Kong
- 3rd: 1938 Bugatti Type 57C LeTourneur et Marchand 3 Position Cabriolet,
Jim & Tonya Hull, Malibu, California
Class J-4: Italian Classic
- 1st: 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta,
David & Ginny Sydorick, Beverly Hills, California
- 2nd: 1928 Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 S WC & RC Atcherley Open Sports Car,
Dave & Lisa Atcherley, Throop, Pennsylvania
- 3rd: 1932 Lancia Dilambda Viotti Torpedo,
Albert Kalimian, New York
Class L-1: Prewar Preservation
- 1st: 1929 Mercedes-Benz 710 SS Barker Tourer Race Car,
The Keller Collection at The Pyramids, Petaluma, California
- 2nd: 1910 Regal Model N Underslung Fisher Roadster,
Louwman Museum, The Hague, The Netherlands
- 3rd: 1913 Stevens-Duryea C-Six Five Passenger Touring,
Stephen & Susan Babinsky, Lebanon, New Jersey
Class L-2: Postwar Preservation
- 1st: 1970 Ferrari 246 GT Dino Scaglietti 2 Door Coupe,
Brian & Randy Pollock, Mercer Island, Washington
- 2nd: 1954 Studebaker Commander Starliner Coupe,
Wayne & Laura Carini, Portland, Connecticut
- 3rd: 1955 OSCA MT4 2AD Vignale Berlinetta,
Roger Hoffmann, Point Reyes Station, California
Class M-1: Ferrari Grand Touring
- 1st: 1957 Ferrari 250 GT Pinin Farina Cabriolet Series I,
William H. & Cheryl K. Swanson, Boston, Massachusetts
- 2nd: 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Scaglietti Spyder California,
Oscar Davis, Elizabeth, New Jersey
- 3rd: 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB Scaglietti Spyder California,
David MacNeil, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Class M-2: Ferrari Competition
- 1st: 1955 Ferrari 500 Mondial Scaglietti Spyder,
Thomas R. Peck, Irvine, California
- 2nd: 1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Scaglietti Spyder,
Chris & Ann Cox, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- 3rd: 1953 Ferrari 250 MM Pinin Farina Coupe,
Brian Ross, Cortland, Ohio
Class N-1: OSCA Pre-1955
- 1st: 1949 OSCA MT4 Siluro,
Elad & Ronit Shraga, Savyon, Israel
- 2nd: 1954 OSCA 2000 S Frua Spider,
Michael Trösser, Germany
- 3rd: 1952 OSCA MT4 Prototype Frua Spider,
Dario Calandra, White Rock, Canada
Class N-2: OSCA 1955–1960
- 1st: 1955 OSCA MT4 1500 Morelli Spider,
Jack & Kingsley Croul, Corona del Mar, California
- 2nd: 1960 OSCA 750 S Morelli Sports Racer,
Bill Pope, Scottsdale, Arizona
- 3rd: 1956 OSCA MT4 TN Morelli Spider,
Mitch Eitel, Kent, Connecticut
Class O-1: Postwar Touring
- 1st: 1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Figoni Fastback Coupé,
Robert Kudela, Chropyně, Czech Republic
- 2nd: 1957 BMW 507 Series II Convertible,
Larry & Jane Solomon, California
- 3rd: 1950 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Pennock Coupé,
Steve & Marilee Hamilton, Washoe Valley, Nevada
Class O-2: Postwar Grand Touring
- 1st: 1949 Delahaye 135 M Pourtout Malmaison Cabriolet,
Meg McCarthy, Chatham, Massachusetts
- 2nd: 1957 Bentley S1 Continental Park Ward Drophead Coupé,
Priscilla Brewster and Susan Brewster McCarthy, St. Paul, Minnesota
- 3rd: 1956 Cadillac Hess & Eisenhardt Presidential Parade Car,
Harry Yeaggy, Cincinnati, Ohio
Class O-3: Postwar Sports
- 1st: 1966 Ford GT40 Mark IIB Coupe,
Robert Bishop, Palm Beach, Florida
- 2nd: 1955 Maserati A6GCS Frua Spyder,
Jonathan Feiber & Heather Buhr, Atherton, California
- 3rd: 1952 Porsche Type 540 Heuer Sport Roadster,
Robert Ingram/The Ingram Collection, Durham, North Carolina
Class P: Eisenhower Era Dream Convertibles
- 1st: 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible,
Lawrence M. Camuso, San Jose, California
- 2nd: 1953 Packard Caribbean Convertible,
Dr. Peter Heydon, Michigan
- 3rd: 1953 Oldsmobile Fiesta Convertible,
Roy Asbahr, Gresham, Oregon
Class Q: Postwar Custom Citroën
- 1st: 1966 Citroën DS 21 Chapron Le Léman Coupé,
Jeffrey & Frances Fisher, Palm Beach, Florida
- 2nd: 1965 Citroën DS 19 Chapron Majesty Chapron Saloon,
Merle & Peter Mullin/Mullin Automotive Museum, Oxnard, California
- 3rd: 1967 Citroën DS 21 Cabriolet d’Usine,
Jeffrey & Frances Fisher, Palm Beach, Florida
Class T: Tucker
- 1st: 1948 Tucker 48 Sedan,
George Lucas, Nicasio, California
- 2nd: 1948 Tucker 48 Sedan,
Howard & Rosalind Kroplick, East Hills, New York
- 3rd: 1948 Tucker 48 Sedan,
Mary & Ted Stahl, Chesterfield, Michigan
Class V: 1960s Indianapolis 500 Revolution
- 1st: 1965 Dean Van Lines Brawner Special Hawk 1,
Ray Evernham Enterprises, Mooresville, North Carolina
- 2nd: 1961 Bryant Heating & Cooling Epperly Special,
Bill Akin, Hermitage, Tennessee
- 3rd: 1966 All American Racers Eagle Special,
Bruce Canepa, Scotts Valley, California
THE 2019 CONCOURS WILL TAKE PLACE ON AUGUST 18, 2019
