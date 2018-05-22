6th Annual 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance July 22nd

The sixth annual 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance will be held Sunday July 22, 2018 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the Excelsior Commons in Excelsior, Minn. The exhibition will feature over 180 historic cars, boats and motorcycles from as early as the 1900s, displayed along the shores of Lake Minnetonka. This year’s event will benefit Bridging.

Guest may also enjoy live music, cuisine from local food trucks, beer and wine, local artists and vendors, a kid’s zone, and pop-up entertainment throughout the day. Vintage boat rides on Lake Minnetonka will also be available.

Featured car classes for 2018 include: Specialty Race Cars, Station Wagons – Depot Hacks, Class Reunion (1908, 1918, 1928, 1938, 1948, 1958, 1968, and 1978).

WHEN: Sunday, July 22, 2018

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Excelsior Commons along the shores of Lake Minnetonka

135 Lake Street, Excelsior, Minn.

Free shuttle service provided from Minnetonka High School and Excelsior Elementary. Street parking is available.

TICKETS: Tickets for adults are $25 per person and available at the entry to the event. Presale tickets are available for $20 online at 10000lakesconcours.com through July 1. Admission for children 12 and under as well as active military members with ID is free.

INFO: Proceeds from the 6th Annual Concours d’Elegance will benefit Bridging. Bridging is a nonprofit organization serving the greater Twin Cities that provides donated furniture and household goods to families and individuals transitioning out of homelessness and poverty. For more information, visit bridging.org. For more event information please visit 10000lakesconcours.com.

10000lakesconcours.com