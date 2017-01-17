81st AACA Annual Meeting to take place February 9-11, 2017 in Philadelphia, PA

Have you ever attended the AACA Annual Meeting before?

Then you know what a good time it is! The camaraderie of members, the celebration of our beloved hobby and AACA, the educational seminars, the trade show vendors and the special receptions and dinners make this an event not to be missed. The special guests, youth program, national awards banquet and one of the largest judging schools of the year only add to the list of reasons why you should be attending the Annual Meeting.

Never been to the Annual Meeting before?

Join about 1,000 of your fellow AACA members and experience a weekend to remember.

Click here for the Annual Meeting Registration Form

Meeting Registration Deadline: February 1

HURRY! Hotel Room Reservation Deadline: January 21

Click here for the Seminar Schedule (legal size)

Click here for the Seminar Schedule (letter size)

Note: This schedule is subject to change. Be sure to pick up the most up-to-date schedule on location at registration.

Don’t miss these event highlights:

First Lady’s Breakfast – AACA First Lady Dot Parrish will host Friday morning’s breakfast along with her teddy bear friends. It will be a fun-filled event with special entertainment no one will want to miss.

Join us for a Fireside Chat with Bill Warner! One of the most famous men in the car hobby, Bill Warner, Chairman of the Amelia Island Concours, author of a new book on the cars of Cuba, accomplished racer, race photographer and on and on, will hold a “Fireside Chat” after the Region President’s dinner (about 8:00 p.m.). The evening is FREE. If you have never heard Bill speak, you are in for a huge treat. If you have heard him before, you certainly will be excited to hear him again. Anyone who loves cars, is curious about Cuba, racing or any subject whatsoever is in for a great evening! Bill will have some of his books for sale and he will be happy to autograph them.

50 Educational Seminars! Topics include: restoration and maintenance, market value trends, estate planning, chrome plating, buying & selling on eBay, steering wheel recasting, effective negotiating for meets & tours, detailing tips, MoPar, automobile history, collector car fraud, Shelbys, Chevys, Nash Motors, the Thomas Flyer, the library’s new kinograph and much more.

National Awards Banquet – A chance to celebrate and honor our members’ achievements in grand style – 72 car-related awards, 21 service awards and 42 master editor and webmaster awards will be presented this year!

Annual Trade Show – 34 specialty vendors, hand-picked just for AACA members will be participating this year including: Eastern Etching, D&D Automobilia, Diamond Back Classics, This Ole Coupe, A Blast from the Past, American Autowire and more! Click here for a complete vendor list.

Both the Publications Seminar and Webmasters’ Forum are open to ALL members.

Remember, you must be a current AACA member to attend the Annual Meeting.

The AACA, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, has served as the country’s premier resource for the collectible vehicle community since its formation in 1935. Through its national office, publications, online forums, Library and membership, the Club has assisted countless individuals, historians and collectors, along with other libraries and museums, in the quest to preserve and enjoy the antique automobile experience.

