AACA & CCCA announce ‘Triple Crown’ meet

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania – In what can only be described as an historic event, two of the world’s oldest and grandest car clubs, The Antique Automobile Club of America and the Classic Car Club of America, will join together this Spring to host a combined national meet. Scheduled May 11-13 in the Classic Car Capital of America, Auburn, Indiana, the ‘Triple Crown’ Meet will coincide with Auctions America’s Auburn Spring weekend at the Auburn Auction Park.

The event represents the first time in the history of both clubs that the two organizations have worked in tandem to host a joint Meet. At the May event, AACA members and CCCA members who own full classic automobiles will be able to have their cars judged the same day and vie for their club’s special awards. This massive cooperative effort could not have happened without the outstanding enlightened cooperation of each club.

“We hope to have as many as 100 classic cars for our members and guests to drool over during the weekend,” states William “Tom” Cox, 2017 AACA National President. “To be able to join together with our brothers and sisters in CCCA will be special for all of us. This is going to be a great weekend for the collector car hobby,”

As part of the weekend’s program, members will have opportunity to visit four local automobile museums in the Auburn area, as well have the chance to buy one more piece of memorabilia or even another car if so inclined at Auctions America’s Auburn Spring event. On Friday there will be judging schools and seminars, followed by a free evening concert for club members and VIP guests. Saturday will see the car show and judging, culminating with a Midwest barbeque awards presentation.

CCCA President Jones puts it succinctly, “We are all about history. We collect history. We drive history. At the Auburn AACA/CCCA event, we will make history.”

Both clubs extend thanks to Donnie Gould, Ed Cepuran and the Auctions America staff for the gracious hospitality.

Steve Moskowitz, Executive Director of AACA adds, “The facilities at the Auburn Auction Park are great, the people friendly, the food filling and the auction exciting. What a great way to start the summer show season!”

A Spring tradition for collectors and enthusiasts across the country, Auctions America’s Auburn Spring event is the first of the company’s two annual Auburn sales. In addition to playing host to this year’s ‘Triple Crown’ meet, the weekend will also feature a 500-car auction, as well as an onsite swap meet and car corral. Further information is available at www.auctionsamerica.com. Further information on the ‘Triple Crown’ meet can be found at www.aaca.org or www.classiccarclub.org or by calling 717-534-1910

About the Antique Automobile Club of America

The AACA, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit corporation, has served as the country’s premier resource for the collectible vehicle community since its formation in 1935. Through its national office, publications, online forums, Library and membership, the Club has assisted countless individuals, historians and collectors, along with other libraries and museums, in the quest to preserve and enjoy the antique automobile experience. Go to www.aaca.org for further information.

About the Classic Car Club of America

The Classic Car Club of America is a non-profit organization incorporated under the laws of the State of New York. The Club seeks to further the restoration and preservation of distinctive motor cars produced in the period from 1915 through 1948, to provide a channel of communication for those interested in such cars, and to bring together in good fellowship all who own or admire these finest examples of automotive craftsmanship. The sole requirement for membership is a demonstrable interest in Classic cars. Applications for membership and all other correspondence should be directed to the appropriate officer at Club Headquarters, 5100 River Road, Suite 175, Schiller Park, IL 60176.

About Auctions America

Formed in July 2010, Auctions America specializes in the sale of American classics, European sports cars, Detroit muscle, hot rods, and customs. Headquartered at the historic Auburn Auction Park in Indiana, Auctions America boasts an expert team of full-time vehicle specialists, who offer over 180 years of combined experience buying, selling, racing, and restoring collector vehicles, making them uniquely qualified to advise on all aspects of the hobby. The company’s established roster of annual events are held in some of the country’s leading automotive destinations, including Auburn, Indiana; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Santa Monica, California; and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. To learn more about Auctions America or to view the company’s 2017 auction calendar, please visit www.auctionsamerica.com.