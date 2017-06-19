AACA crowns the first Zenith Award winner

Independence, Missouri, is now known for something other than the birthplace of our 33rd President, Harry S. Truman. On June 16, 2017, America’s first antique car club presented a new award, appropriately named the AACA Zenith Award, recognizing the most outstanding restoration of the year. The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) conducts competitions all across the USA for its members and in 2016 more than 3,500 cars, trucks and motorcycles were shown. The task of choosing just one of these to represent the best car in the club was daunting at the least.

Two nominations from each AACA national show were brought forward by the national awards judging team from the 10 shows held in 2016 and thusly 20 cars and trucks arrived in Independence to compete for this inaugural award. The AACA Kansas City Region hosted the 2017 Annual Grand National Meet, the most prestigious show of the year, and had a perfect indoor setting in which the Zenith cars could congregate.

A team of AACA senior master judges along with three guest judges spent a day evaluating all the vehicles. The three extra judges were brought into the mix to provide a greater spectrum of thought and included Bob Larivee, former owner of Championship Auto Shows and the force behind the Ridler Award (generally considered the top award in the hot rod community); Angelo Van Bogart, editor of Old Cars Weekly; and Paul Sable, a nationally recognized concours d’elegance chief judge.

After almost six hours of evaluation, the 1928 Auburn 8-88 Speedster owned by Richard and Linda Harding of Xenia, Ohio, was chosen as the very first recipient of the AACA Zenith Award and the Harding’s received a massive custom one-of-a-kind crystal trophy signifying their accomplishment.

Richard’s car has won numerous awards and best-of-shows at concours around the country, as well as garnering top national awards from AACA. It was restored mostly by himself and is a stunning car. Many of the participants agreed with the choice and were congratulatory to the winners. The runner-up was a 1942 Cadillac Series 62 club coupe owned by Steve Cooley of Homosassa, Florida, which was also restored to the nth degree of correctness.

“I was extremely impressed with the depth, variety and quality of the Zenith nominees. All the cars certainly were capable of being shown at concours events and some I have seen at other shows. They truly were the crème de la crème of cars and the winner just simply spoke to you as a world-class restoration. I thoroughly enjoyed my judging experience with AACA and congratulate this most deserving winner,” stated Paul Sable.

AACA has a comprehensive awards program for its members with regional national competitions each year. Members vie for numerous awards and AACA annually has national awards recognizing the most outstanding vehicles of the year in a black-tie affair in Philadelphia every February. This new award augments the club’s offerings to its members and is bound to be a sought-after award each year.

