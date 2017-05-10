AACA Library adding new collections

HERSHEY, PA – The Antique Automobile Club of America’s Library & Research Center has scored a trio of new collections to add to their current extensive holdings of over 1,500,000 automotive related documents. This library is unique in the fact that it is a free public library and available to anyone worldwide. Its mission continues to be one of service to hobbyists, researchers and writers regardless of affiliation with the club or not.

The centerpiece of these new acquisitions is the incredibly generous donation by Amos Media Company of the library at the former Cars & Parts magazine. C & P traces its beginnings back to 1957. This extensive library was used by their staff throughout its long publishing history. AACA has had an equally long history of involvement with the magazine as current AACA editor West Peterson was a former editor at Cars & Parts and noted hobbyist, editor and all around great guy Bob Stevens was a long-time active AACA member. According to Bruce Boyd, President of Amos Media Company, “We chose to donate our collection to the AACA Library as it ensures that the work of our wonderful staff over the years will continue to support the collectible vehicle hobby. This library is unique in its ability to help people worldwide as it has state-of-the-art library technology and an amazing professional staff that will preserve the materials for the future. While it was sad to end the storied run of Cars & Parts we are most happy to know that the AACA Library will continue to honor our brand.”

The collection at Amos Media will fill in the blanks of several important periodicals in the library’s offerings. Being a full-service library is important to AACA as it recognizes all eras of automotive history. “We are most indebted to Amos Media for entrusting us with the care of its valuable library. The collection will remain together as a testimony to a great company and a great magazine that we all miss,” stated Head Librarian Chris Ritter.

The next collection that has made its way to the library is a personal but important collection donated by AACA member Mark Theisen. During his long-time association with antique cars, Mark has managed to amass a sizable library that filled a car trailer and then some. The collection includes rare books and brochures that will be invaluable to researchers, especially those with an interest in Midwest racing. The archives are dedicated to Mark’s father “Red” who instilled in him his love of cars and racing. The AACA Library & Research Center is fortunate to have earned the respect of collectors around the world and to continue to receive amazing donations such as this.

Another eclectic collection is working its way to the library to be added to previous material they have from the Fisher Body Craftsman Guild.

Finally, a fan of the AACA Library and noted automotive writer Jim Donnelly is working with the library to fill shelves with missing books. Jim has an extensive collection, so there should be a substantial addition to the library’s holdings.

