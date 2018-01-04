AACA Museum, Inc. celebrates 15 years with two for $15 Tuesdays all year

Hershey, Pa – To celebrate their 15th Anniversary, every Tuesday throughout 2018 the AACA Museum, Inc. will provide admission for two guests for just $15. This special rate will be available for all guests ages 4 and up. Children 3 and under are always free. No additional discounts or coupons will apply.

The Museum offers many different Interactive displays, Exhibits and Special Events for guests of all ages.The Assembly Line Interactive allows guests to view how a Model T was built along with how the assembly line process changed the world. In the Cammack Tucker Gallery, the Tucker Interactive allows guests of all ages to get behind the wheel of a Tucker replica. In the lower level gallery, the Roads to Rails model train display offers many scenes and buttons to push that run a variety of special effects to name a few.

The Museum’s current featured exhibits also include Getting the Job Done: Vehicles That Earned Their Keep through April 23, 2018, and The 1st Delorean Prototype along with a Production Model through April 2018. In the Williams-Clyde Gateway Gallery, the National Corvette Restorer’s Society (NCRS) has different generations of Corvettes on exhibit.

In the main gallery, cruise through time as you enjoy vintage vehicles from the 1890’s through the 1980’s. The lower level gallery features The Museum of Bus Transportation collection of full-sized antique buses along with the 1940’s Valentine Diner where visitors can learn diner trivia.

Special Vehicles include Whitney Houston’s Rolls-Royce Limousine and the Lakeland Bus used in the movie “Forrest Gump.” Other exhibits include motorcycles, motor scooters and a collection of more than 100 hood ornaments. The Cammack Tucker Gallery showcases the World’s largest display of Tucker automobiles and tells the story of Preston Tucker. The newest permanent exhibit, Rt. 66, allows guests to experience an integral part of driving history. The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) Vehicle Display has an ongoing display and shares a variety of historically significant vehicles throughout the year. Currently, they have a 1933 Graham Blue Streak on display. Coming in late January will be a 1920 Anderson Six Convertible. Both are recent additions to The National Historic Register.

To keep up to speed and to learn more about special exhibits and events that are added to the Museum’s calendar please visit, www.AACAMuseum.org.

The Museum will be closed February 20 – March 2, 2018, for building maintenance, so this program will not be available on February 20 and 27, 2018.

About the AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses, and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s – 1980s on a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. This Museum, a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, is known to be one of the largest automotive museums, and it’s celebrating its 15th Anniversary in 2018. Special exhibits change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles. The AACA Museum, Inc. is home to the Cammack Tucker Collection; along with being the home of the Tucker Automobile Club of America. The Museum holds the World’s largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts. The Museum is in South Hanover Township, located just off Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania. Regular admission $12, seniors age 61 and older $11, juniors age 4-12 $9, children age 3 and under, AACA Museum, Inc. Members and AACA Members are FREE. The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The AACA Museum is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The AACA Museum, Inc. will be closed February 20 through March 2, 2018, for building maintenance. For further information, please call 717-566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org.

