AACA Museum, Inc. Heritage Award Gala & Live Charity Auction

Hershey, PA. The AACA Museum, Inc. announced some new enhancements to their Night at the Museum event for 2017 – October 4, 2017. First, their partnership with Children’s Miracle Network at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital will allow them to raise funds for both kids and cars. Second, the presentation of the first ever Automotive Heritage Award. The recipient of this award will be none other than automotive and racing icon Mr.Bobby Rahal.

The event will celebrate children – our future. In recognizing the Children’s Hospital’s heritage of healing they will be raising funds for lifesaving equipment, vital patient programs, and innovative research to help provide the best possible care to sick and injured children in their community. Funds raised by the AACA Museum, Inc. will also enable it to promote America’s automotive heritage for present and future generations. The AACA Museum, Inc. also introduced the Capitani Family – Frank, Jessica & Caden – as their Miracle Family Ambassadors.

The AACA Museum, Inc. Automotive Heritage Award is new this year. It is designed to honor and provide public recognition for an individual(s) who made an exceptional contribution to the hobby by preserving antique automobiles and motorsports vehicles, exhibiting their vehicles, promoting the hobby, engaging in sustained, noteworthy activities that have positively impacted the hobby, and using his/her position in the hobby for philanthropy and service to others. The field of prospective honorees includes antique car and motorsports owners, writers, and employees of auto-related companies, such as car designers and people who provide governmental and social leadership to protect and promote antique auto and motorsports vehicle ownership and use.

Mr. Bobby Rahal is the first recipient of this award. Mr. Rahal was born in Medina, Ohio and has worked his way up through the racing ranks starting with the SCCA’s feeder series to Formula Atlantic and then onto European Formula Two. In an 18-year career spanning F1, Can-AM, LeMans/IMSA, and CART, Rahal notched three CART championships, including a win at the 1986 Indy 500, along with wins at the 1981 24 Hours of Daytona and the 1987 12 Hours of Sebring endurance races.

Mr. Rahal is the current owner of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar Series racing team along with partners Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan and former CBS LATE SHOW host David Letterman. The Rahal racing heritage continues to the next generation as his son Graham Rahal is now a race-winning driver for this team. Along with this leadership of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, he operates Bobby Rahal Automotive Group, a string of car dealerships in Pennsylvania, is President of the Road Racing Drivers Club, Chairman of the International Motor Racing Research Center Governing Council at Watkins Glen and is very active in the community through the Bobby Rahal Foundation. In addition, he was Chairman of the USA Bobsled & Skeleton Foundation from August 2012 until the fall of 2016.

All guests will be treated to a reception in the main gallery of the AACA Museum, Inc. where a variety of beautiful vintage vehicles will be on display while guests enjoy light hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. The reception will be followed by a fully served formal dinner and awards presentation where Mr. Rahal will be honored as the first recipient of the AACA Museum, Inc. Automotive Heritage Award. The evening will conclude with a LIVE Auction presented by the Katz Family Foundation with many interesting items up for bid that are sure to capture your attention. New for this year, they will offer an optional early VIP reception with special hors d’oeurves and cocktails where Mr. Rahal will be on hand to talk with attendees in a more intimate setting.

Tickets to attend this year’s event will be at a cost of $150 per person, with a $50 upgrade for those interested in the VIP reception. Tickets are limited. All funds raised are for a worthy cause – kids & cars.

Full details and updates will be available at http://www.NightAtTheMuseum.org. Benecard, NVA, National Parts Depot, Al Prueitt Automotive Restoration, Baker Tilly , J.C. Taylor Insurance, and LiBrandi’s Plating.

About Penn State Children’s Hospital

Penn State Children’s Hospital is the only children’s hospital between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia fully equipped to treat the most severely ill children of central Pennsylvania, with both the highest level neonatal intensive care unit and a Level I pediatric trauma center. Children’s Hospital physicians and nurses provide comprehensive support and specialized care to infants, children and adolescents every day. Located on the campus of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pa., the Children’s Hospital focuses on providing first-rate health care to all children, from those with complex heart disease to childhood cancers, allowing patients to receive the full spectrum of highest quality care close to their homes.

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® is an international non-profit organization that has affiliations with 170 children’s hospitals, including Penn State Children’s Hospital. Gifts raised locally through the Children’s Miracle Network program benefit patients treated at Penn State Children’s Hospital by funding lifesaving equipment, patient programs, and pediatric research. More than $65 million has been raised to benefit the Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network since the program began in 1984.

About the AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s – 1980s in a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. This Museum, a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, is known to be one of the largest automotive museums. Special exhibits change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles. The AACA Museum, Inc. is home to the Cammack Tucker Collection; the World’s largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts. The Museum is in South Hanover Township, located just off Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania. Regular admission $12, seniors age 61 and older $11, juniors age 4-12 $9, children age 3 and under, AACA Museum, Inc. Members and AACA Members are FREE. The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For further information, please call 717-566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org.