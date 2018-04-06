AACA Museum, Inc. to host NAAM conference April 9-12, 2018

Hershey, PA – The AACA Museum, Inc. will be hosting the 2018 National Association of Automobile Museums (NAAM) Conference. Guests from across the nation will travel to Hershey, PA April 9th through the 12th for a packed schedule including informative sessions with guest speakers, networking and a variety of offsite educational tours.

This annual conference brings together its members to network and learn more about the museum industry. The location changes every year along with the schedule of themed programs and offsite experiences. This is the first time the AACA Museum, Inc. is holding the NAAM Conference. The AACA Museum, Inc. will tell the story of Hershey while also working with our Smithsonian colleagues to put together a robust program. The theme of the Conference is Storytelling Hershey 2018. The Museum will tell the story of the town of Hershey, by giving attendees the opportunity to take part in different activities including; a Hershey Trolley Tour, exploring The Hershey Story Museum and heading to the Hershey’s Chocolate World Visitor Center & Tour Ride to participate in their Chocolate Tasting Experience.

During the second day of the conference, guests will head to Washington, D.C. to explore the Smithsonian Institution. As a Smithsonian Affiliate, the AACA Museum, Inc. is able to work with their partners at the Smithsonian Institution to provide attendees with exclusive tours including a highlight tour at the National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center; a Behind- the- Scenes tour of the Smithsonian’s automobile collection; a tour of the America on the Move exhibition at the National Museum of American History; and a highlights tour of the National Air and Space Museum.Tours will be led by Museum Curators or qualified docents.

While in D.C., guests will also view the Historic Vehicle Association’s (HVA) Cars at the Capital Exhibit. During the time attendees will be there, the vehicle on display will be the 1984 Plymouth Voyager – The First Chrysler Minivan. This specific vehicle was hailed as revolutionary by virtually every news outlet upon its introduction in late 1983. This display is located at The National Mall between the National Gallery of Art and the National Air and Space Museum. This is the 4th Annual Cars at the Capital exhibition.

Attendees will also get the chance to take a tour of The NB Center for American Automotive Heritage and America on Wheels Museum while in Allentown, PA. The NB Center is dedicated to preserving America’s automotive heritage through its commitment to craftsmanship, education, and good stewardship. At The NB Center, a private tour will take place as well as participating activities including the HVA Lab to learn how National Register Vehicles are documented, Collection Buildings and Shop Buildings focused on preservation and restoration of collection vehicles. After visiting The NB Center, attendees will head to the America on Wheels Museum.

The last day of the conference will be held at the AACA Museum, Inc. There will be different informative presentations and discussion forums throughout the day. The programs will address Museum programming software, marketing and management, and digital libraries. These programs are designed to help Museums tell their stories. After the discussions and presentations, attendees are free to explore the Museum or explore Hershey on their own. To end the Conference, they will host a Celebration Banquet, including dinner and awards.

About the National Association of Automobile Museums (NAAM)

NAAM is a professional center of excellence for automobile museums and affiliated organizations that support, educate and encourage members to operate according to professional standards of the museum industry.