AACA Museum, Inc. Maine road trip

This exciting 7-day trip will be held June 23 – 29, 2018, to explore Maine’s hottest automobile spots. Attendees will travel together aboard a charter motor coach for access to private collections of vehicles, restoration shops, museums, and special events.

Visit the Cole Land Transportation Museum –for a private guided tour

Visit the Stanley Museum for a private guided tour

Take an invitation-only-tour of The Bahre Collection

Classic Car Services restoration shop

See the Antique Automobile Exhibit at the Boothbay Railway Village

Take a private tour of Firefly

Visit Owls Head Transportation Museum for a private tour

A guided tour of Acadia National Park

A visit to Seal Cove Auto Museum

Reservations are available on a first-come basis. The registration deadline is May 1, 2018.

For questions regarding registration, contact Toni Rothman attonirothman@icloud.com or call 610-361-7882.

*Photo Credits: Suz, TheAutoBlonde.com