AACA Museum, Inc. Maine road trip

This exciting 7-day trip will be held June 23 – 29, 2018, to explore Maine’s hottest automobile spots. Attendees will travel together aboard a charter motor coach for access to private collections of vehicles, restoration shops, museums, and special events.

  • Visit the Cole Land Transportation Museum –for a private guided tour
  • Visit the Stanley Museum for a private guided tour
  • Take an invitation-only-tour of The Bahre Collection
  • Classic Car Services restoration shop
  • See the Antique Automobile Exhibit at the Boothbay Railway Village
  • Take a private tour of Firefly
  • Visit Owls Head Transportation Museum for a private tour
  • A guided tour of Acadia National Park
  • A visit to Seal Cove Auto Museum

Reservations are available on a first-come basis. The registration deadline is May 1, 2018.

For more information click here.

For questions regarding registration, contact Toni Rothman attonirothman@icloud.com or call 610-361-7882.

Click Here for the complete Travel Itinerary and Trip Features

AACA Museum, Inc.
161 Museum Drive
Hershey, PA 17033
717-566-7100
Info@AACAMuseum.org
AACAMuseum.org

 

*Photo Credits: Suz, TheAutoBlonde.com

