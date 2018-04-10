AACA Museum, Inc. Maine road trip

This exciting 7-day trip will be held June 23 – 29, 2018, to explore Maine’s hottest automobile spots. Attendees will travel together aboard a charter motor coach for access to private collections of vehicles, restoration shops, museums, and special events.
- Visit the Cole Land Transportation Museum –for a private guided tour
- Visit the Stanley Museum for a private guided tour
- Take an invitation-only-tour of The Bahre Collection
- Classic Car Services restoration shop
- See the Antique Automobile Exhibit at the Boothbay Railway Village
- Take a private tour of Firefly
- Visit Owls Head Transportation Museum for a private tour
- A guided tour of Acadia National Park
- A visit to Seal Cove Auto Museum
Reservations are available on a first-come basis. The registration deadline is May 1, 2018.
For questions regarding registration, contact Toni Rothman attonirothman@icloud.com or call 610-361-7882.
*Photo Credits: Suz, TheAutoBlonde.com