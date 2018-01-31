AACA Museum, Inc. offers up a sweet time

Hershey, PA – Celebrate Chocolate Covered February at the AACA Museum, Inc. February 1st – 19th, 2018. Known as The Sweetest Place on Earth, Hershey is celebrating February with town-wide festivities the whole family will love.

At the AACA Museum guests can enjoy the 1920s gallery that depicts downtown Hershey in this iconic decade. Guests can also view and take pictures with the rare Hershey’s Kissmobile Cruiser. Throughout February guests of all ages can participate in our Hershey’s Kisses Scavenger Hunt throughout the Museum. How many Hershey’s Kisses will you be able to find? A random participant will be chosen to win a 5lb. Hershey’s Chocolate Bar and 4 Admission Tickets to the Museum.

On President’s Day, February 19th, join them for the Trash Car Build. We’ll test your creativity by allowing kids to create a “trash” car out of recycled materials. The Museum will also offer a special admission rate of $7.00 per person, regardless of age on February 19th. As always, children 3 and younger are free.

The AACA Museum will be closed February 20th through March 2nd for building maintenance. They will open the Museum at its normal time March 3rd.

As always, the AACA Museum offesr other fun interactives. The Assembly Line Experience allows guests to view how a Model T is built and learn about the assembly line’s important role. There is also a photo stop where you can pretend to drive a vintage car. The Tucker Interactive gives you the chance to get behind the wheel of a Tucker replica and see how the cyclopes head light works.

Their featured exhibits include Getting the Job done: Vehicles That Earned Their Keep which focuses on working vehicles like fire trucks, police cars, limousines and more! The Museum also has 1st DeLorean Prototype displayed along with a production model. In the Member’s 1st Federal Credit Union Gallery, visit the Pioneers of African American Auto History exhibit where you can learn about the men and women who laid the foundation for others to pursue automotive careers. Making your way to into the Williams-Clyde Gateway Gallery, the National Corvette Restorer’s Society (NCRS) has different generations of Corvettes on exhibit through April 23, 2018.

In the exhibit galleries, guests can cruise through time while enjoying vintage vehicles. In the lower level, they have The Museum of Bus Transportation which houses full-sized antique buses along with our original 1940’s Valentine Diner. Special Vehicles include Whitney Houston’s Rolls-Royce limousine and the Lakeland bus from the movie “Forest Gump.” Other exhibit items include motorcycles, motor scooters and a collection of more than 100 hood ornaments. In the Cammack Gallery, the Museum showcases the World’s largest display of Tucker automobiles. The Historic Vehicles Association (HVA) has an ongoing display and shares a variety of historically significant vehicles throughout the year. On display now through early June is a 1920 Anderson Six Convertible Roadster.

About the AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses, and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s – 1980s on a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. This Museum, a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, is known to be one of the largest automotive museums, and it’s celebrating its 15th Anniversary in 2018. Special exhibits change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles. The AACA Museum, Inc. is home to the Cammack Tucker Collection; along with being the home of the Tucker Automobile Club of America. The Museum holds the World’s largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts. We’re proud to have been recently recognized by Road & Track as one of the top 12 automobile museums in the country. The Museum is in South Hanover Township, located just off Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania. Regular admission $12, seniors age 61 and older $11, juniors age 4-12 $9, children age 3 and under, AACA Museum, Inc. Members and AACA Members are FREE. The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The AACA Museum is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The AACA Museum, Inc. will be closed February 20 through March 2, 2018, for building maintenance. For further information, please call 717-566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org.

