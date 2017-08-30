AACA Museum to premiere Tucker Torpedo

Hershey, PA – As part of this year’s Night at the Museum Gala presented by PNC at the AACA Museum, Inc., the AACA announced they will be having the first public appearance of the Tucker Torpedo! The Torpedo’s first public appearance on October 4th at the AACA Museum will be as a work in progress allowing people to see the workmanship and its inner-workings.

Before there was a Tucker ’48, Preston Tucker engaged a series of design projects that produced a never-built concept vehicle called the Tucker Torpedo. While elements of the Torpedo found their way into the design of the production Tucker, the concept car is a very different automobile and was never produced in a full-scale prototype . . . until now. This car, built by Rob Ida Concepts brings the Torpedo design concept to life. This is the first ever full-scale representation of Preston Tucker’s 1946 Concept Car “The Tucker Torpedo” as designed by “chief stylist” George Lawson. The AACA Museum, Inc. with a permanent display of three Tucker ’48 automobiles, including Tucker #1001, is quickly becoming known as the center of the Tucker Universe and we’re honored to have been chosen as the location to showcase this legendary vehicle for its first public viewing.

Rob Ida’s family interest in Tuckers goes back to his grandfather, who owned one of the ill-fated Tucker dealerships that never had the opportunity to sell this car of the future. Rob’s family-based business has built “Tuckers” for different purposes, including Hollywood (the Sin City 2 movie car was previously displayed at the Museum).

As you can see from the above concept drawing, the Tucker Torpedo includes a centrally positioned steering wheel, doors that wrap up into the roof, and front fenders that turn when the car is cornering. These are just a few of the distinguishing features you’ll be able to see when the Torpedo is on view. The Tucker Torpedo, which is a privately commissioned work, promises to create quite a stir Wednesday, October 4th as part of Night at The Museum. It will remain on display in the Cammack Tucker Gallery through Tuesday, October 10th, 2017 as visitors from around the world gather in Hershey, PA for the annual Fall Meet Week.

Bob Kerekes is the car’s owner as well as the owner of the “Lower 48” Tucker Custom that was on display at the AACA Museum Inc last year and the owner of the hand-built Tucker recreation from 2005. “My Tucker vehicles have brought me more joy than any other cars in my life,” stated Kerekes. He is an avid car collector with a collection of world-class automobiles ranging from vintage Ferraris, Porsches, Mercedes, Race Cars, Bugatti, Hot Rods and hand made cars. Bob Kerekes, along with the Ida family and the Tucker family have all put in a tremendous amount of time, thought, energy and dedicated effort to bring the Tucker Torpedo to life in its historic form. A shared passion and emotional attachment to all things Tucker led the owner and builder to hold the first public showing of the Torpedo right here at the AACA Museum Inc.

Tucker fans will also soon be able to check a new permanent addition to our Cammack Tucker Exhibit – An interactive Tucker ’48 that showcases the functionality of the cyclops headlight. This one of a kind piece was also custom created by Rob Ida Concepts, built with grant funds from the Dauphin County Commissioners that was matched by the William J. Cammack Private Foundation. Visitors will soon be able to explore and enjoy these new exhibit features as we continue to develop this permanent exhibit area with the World’s largest collection of Tucker automobiles and related artifacts.

The annual Night at The Museum Gala & Live Auction presented by PNC,where the Torpedo will be on view for the first time, benefits both kids and cars this year. The AACA Museum has partnered with Children’s Miracle Network at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. They’ll also be honoring racing icon Bobby Rahal with our first ever Automotive Heritage Award as part of this elegant evening. They’re offering a special VIP reception along with our regular event this year and full details are available at NightAtTheMuseum.org or by calling them at 717-566-7100 ext. 101. Advance tickets are required.