AACA Museum upcoming events

Walk the Museum online http://maps.google.com/maps/place?cid=7942961484890312558
Exhibits:
Garage Finds: Unrestored Treasurers that Survived Time – May 13-October 8
Camaro & Firebird 50th Anniversary Exhibit – May 13 – October 8
Detroit Underdogs – May 13-April 22
Dream Machines Lory Lockwood Art Exhibit – September 2 – October 29, 2017
Cars & Christmas – November 12 – December 31, 2017
Getting the Job Done: Vehicles That Earned Their Keep – Nov.12, 2017 – April 23, 2018
Cammack Tucker Exhibit – Permanent Exhibit
Events:
Model T Driving Experience – Aug. 5, Sept. 9, 13 & 16
Tall Cedars Car Show – August 13
Blue-Gray Oldsmobile Car Show – August 20
Central PA Corvair Club Car Show – September 23
Matchbox Toy Show – September 24
Night at the Museum honoring Bobby Rahal – raising funds for cars & kids with Children’s Miracle Network at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. – October 4
AACA Hershey Fall Meet Week – October 4-7
Corvette Racing Weekend with National Corvette Museum – October 20-21
Truck or Treat – October 22
Diamond Reo Truck Show – October 22
Museum of Bus Transportation Fall Meeting – October 28
Autos & Ales – November 3
Open Daily 9:00am – 5:00pm
AACA Museum, Inc.
161 Museum Drive
Hershey, PA 17033
Phone: 717.566.7100
Fax: 717.566.7300
Email: info@AACAMuseum.org