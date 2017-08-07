AACA Museum upcoming events

Walk the Museum online http://maps.google.com/maps/place?cid=7942961484890312558

Exhibits:

Garage Finds: Unrestored Treasurers that Survived Time – May 13-October 8

Camaro & Firebird 50th Anniversary Exhibit – May 13 – October 8

Detroit Underdogs – May 13-April 22

Dream Machines Lory Lockwood Art Exhibit – September 2 – October 29, 2017

Cars & Christmas – November 12 – December 31, 2017

Getting the Job Done: Vehicles That Earned Their Keep – Nov.12, 2017 – April 23, 2018

Cammack Tucker Exhibit – Permanent Exhibit

Events:

Model T Driving Experience – Aug. 5, Sept. 9, 13 & 16

Tall Cedars Car Show – August 13

Blue-Gray Oldsmobile Car Show – August 20

Central PA Corvair Club Car Show – September 23

Matchbox Toy Show – September 24

Night at the Museum honoring Bobby Rahal – raising funds for cars & kids with Children’s Miracle Network at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. – October 4

AACA Hershey Fall Meet Week – October 4-7

Corvette Racing Weekend with National Corvette Museum – October 20-21

Truck or Treat – October 22

Diamond Reo Truck Show – October 22

Museum of Bus Transportation Fall Meeting – October 28

Autos & Ales – November 3

Open Daily 9:00am – 5:00pm

AACA Museum, Inc.

161 Museum Drive

Hershey, PA 17033

Phone: 717.566.7100

Fax: 717.566.7300

Email: info@AACAMuseum.org