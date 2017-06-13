AACA’s first Zenith award to be chosen this weekend

The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) announced the newest honor in their extensive judging awards program. In 2017, the club will present the inaugural Zenith Award for the Restoration of the Year. This award will be decided upon and presented at the AACA Grand National Meet (AGNM) in Independence, MO, on June 15-17.

During 2016, almost 4,000 vehicles were shown at AACA Meets with two cars from each meet being selected to compete for this award. Twenty vehicles ranging from the earliest a 1903 Holley to a 1934 Duesenberg will be shown representing 13 different manufacturers. The newest car being a 1966 Corvette, and one of the more intriguing cars is a 1964 Ford Galaxie Holman & Moody NASCAR restoration.

The 20 Zenith Award nominees will be placed in a unique indoor display. A special team of judges comprised of members of the AACA National Awards team and guest judges who have judged at some of the world’s most prestigious events will make this very difficult decision.

Old Cars Weekly’s own Angelo VanBogart will be one of the guest judges at the Independence, MO Grand National Meet (AGNM).

The AGNM is held once each year and requires all vehicles to have reached the Senior status in judging in prior years. The field is comprised of the best-of-the-best, judging standards increase in difficulty and the awards are extremely coveted. Over 250 vehicles are expected and will be shown this Saturday, June 17. The event is free to the public and will be held at the Independence Events Center in Independence, MO.

America’s oldest and largest antique car club has numerous award levels that could culminate in receiving a National Award at the end of each judging season. Winners are selected to attend the AACA Annual Meeting in February each year for an event which is the club’s version of the Oscars. The AACA Zenith Award is yet one more step in the club’s goal to honor the authentic restoration of vehicles and the preservation of automobile history.

For more information on AACA, judging guidelines, National Awards or National Meets, visit www.aaca.org.

The AACA, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, has served as the country’s premier resource for the collectible vehicle community since its formation in 1935. Through its national office, publications, online forums, Library and membership, the Club has assisted countless individuals, historians and collectors, along with other libraries and museums, in the quest to preserve and enjoy the antique automobile experience.

