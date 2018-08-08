Academy of Art University’s Automobile Museum appoints Chief Executive

San Francisco (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Academy of Art University announced Rob Fisher as CEO of the university’s Automobile Museum. Effective July 2nd, 2018, Mr. Fisher will head the Academy of Art University Automobile Museum and collection located on the corner of Van Ness Avenue and Washington Street in San Francisco.

Currently, access to the museum is available by appointment only. However, Fisher has been brought on to transform the museum into a non-profit, world-class destination that will be open to the public and will proudly represent the legacy of the collection and the Academy’s long-term commitment to education and the City of San Francisco.

“This is truly a dream job for me,” said Fisher. “It’s an incredible opportunity for me to take on the legacy created by Mr. Stephens and begin a new journey that will take the museum to the next level. The Academy’s auto collection is on par with the finest museums in the world…but it’s been a secret! We are going to change that. Watch this space”

Combining global Sales leadership and business development for VC-backed and Fortune 500 corporations with a lifelong passion for automobiles, Fisher has a unique combination of diverse business acumen and love for all things automotive. He has an extensive background with collection, restoration, and display of vintage cars and has also been an avid vintage racer. Additionally, Rob recently retired as the Chairman of the Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance after heading the event for 8 years.

History of the Academy of Art University Automobile Museum

Richard A. Stephens, former Academy of Art University President, has always had a penchant for cars and their history and design, a sentiment that has been passed down to his daughter and current President of the Academy, Dr. Elisa Stephens. Desiring to offer automotive design as a course at the Academy, Mr. Stephens wanted to give students a design perspective that they would not be able to receive from anywhere else. With access to a museum of rare and classic vehicles, students can study exquisite design and apply that sense of craftsmanship to their own artistic pursuits.

Opened in 2012 and housing some of the rarest and most iconic automobile examples in the world provides a unique experience for students from the Academy’s School of Industrial Design along with other visiting students, to study automotive design and history in a way that is not replicated anywhere else. Additionally, the school offers classes in automotive restoration that are housed in the Museum buildings. The Academy of Art University is one of the three car design programs in the country and the only car design program in San Francisco and the Bay Area.

The automobile museum preserves and pays homage to these classic fixtures of international automotive innovation and also provides inspiration and a sense of history to students that attend the Academy of Art University. Special guests, student groups and the general public are now able to observe, admire and study this rare collection.