ACD Automobile Museum ‘Coachbuilders’ presentation

(AUBURN) – There will be a FREE presentation at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Sunday, March 11 at 2:00 pm for the 3rd installment of the Dynamic Designer series titled “Coachbuilders.”

Coachbuilding, as the manufacturing of bodies for passenger vehicles, was at its peak in the Classic Era of the 1930s. Most ultra-luxury car makes, such as Duesenberg, Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, and Delahaye sold vehicles as chassis only and each chassis had a coach-built body. Some car owners wanted a unique body on their car and had a custom body built for it by a coachbuilder. Join Sam Grate, collections manager of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in a presentation about the history of coach building and the most popular coachbuilder and custom designs of the 1930s.

This presentation is free. There is an optional guided tour available for $10.50.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark. The museum is open from 9:00am – 5:00pm daily. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! automobilemuseum.org