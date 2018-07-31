ACD Automobile Museum has a new Executive Director & CEO

AUBURN – The Board of Trustees of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum (ACDAM) is announced the appointment of Brandon J. Anderson as the ACDAM’s new Executive Director & CEO. He began his new role July 16, 2018.

“We are looking forward to having Brandon lead our museum,” said Herb Horrom, Chair of ACDAM’s Board of Trustees. “After an extensive national search, it was very clear that his expertise, energy, and passion for historic structures and his vision for inventive programs and creative audience-building strategies would inspire the Board of Trustees and staff as we enter the next phase of ACDAM’s growth.”

The public is invited to meet Mr. Anderson on August 2, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, where he will be able to share his vision on the Museum’s future.

The selection of Mr. Anderson to lead the museum is the culmination of a national search involving the review of many candidates, and it reflects ACDAM’s desire to instill a dynamic and fresh approach in its continued efforts to preserve the history and heritage of Auburns, Cords, and Duesenbergs and other notable classics along with its collection of art, archives, architecture, and historic legacy.

Anderson received his B.F.A. in historic preservation and architectural history at the Savannah College of Art & Design in Savannah, Georgia. He earned a Master’s degree in museum studies from the University of Oklahoma. His professional resume includes working at the History Museum in South Bend, Indiana, Tryon Palace in New Bern, North Carolina, and the Edison and Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers, Florida. “Museums are my life and my love. This is all I’ll ever do professionally,” he said.

“We’re going to capitalize on all the assets we have here. … We’re beyond an automobile museum.” The museum has “a stellar collection” that includes more than classic cars, he said, citing its collection of artifacts, rich archives, fine art, and period rooms. “To top it all off, we’re in this incredibly gorgeous building,” with National Historic Landmark status, he said. It ranks as one of only two automobile museums that are nationally accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. “We are very fortunate that we get to be the stewards of this building and this collection and be here as a public trust.”

