ACD Automobile Museum offers free admission to military personnel

AUBURN) – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is a participant in the Blue Star Museum program. The program is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 1,800 museums across the United States of America to offer free admission to the nation’s active duty military personnel and their families from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Visiting a museum is a great way to get to know a community—whether it is in your hometown, a stop on a road trip, or the final destination. A list of participating museums nationwide is available at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums. Thank you to the men and women serving in our military!

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark. The museum is open from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! automobilemuseum.org