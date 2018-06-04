ACD Automobile Museum offers ‘Gear Up for Summer camp’

AUBURN – Kids will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of classic automobiles this summer and gear up for summer! Campers will explore the Museum and complete activities. They will get a behind-the-scenes look at Museum artifacts and automobiles. Campers will see how a car works and the science behind the mechanics with a scavenger hunt, model-building, and racing activities. Campers will also learn about the designs and styles of classic automobiles with coloring and clay modeling activities.

Gear Up for Summer camp is a fun way for kids to learn how things and experience all the Museum has to offer. “The children will experience interesting and fun educational activities that will expand their skills and knowledge,” said Jon Bill, curator at the Museum.

The camp runs from 9:00 a.m. (campers may be dropped off at the Museum starting at 8:30 a.m.) and goes until the 12:00 p.m. pick-up time, Monday, June 18 through Friday, June 22. Snacks will be provided for the campers. Week-long campers will receive a year-long membership to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in their name upon the completion of the camp. This camp is geared towards children ages 8-10 years old.

For information about the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Summer camp, please reach out to Joan Eardly, Education Manager and Curatorial Assistant, at 260-925-1444, or via email at info@automobilemuseum.org. RSVP for Gear Up for Summer camp via Facebook, and sign-up today!

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark. The museum is open from 9:00am – 5:00pm daily. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! automobilemuseum.org