ACD Automobile Museum’s ‘Win a NEW Corvette Raffle’

AUBURN – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum has limited tickets for the “Win a NEW Corvette Raffle” available for purchase.

Raffle Tickets are available for only $100 each and can be purchased at the Museum at 1600 S. Wayne St. in Auburn, Indiana, Kelley Chevrolet at 5220 Value Dr. in Fort Wayne, Indiana, or via phone, by calling (260) 925-1444. The Indiana gaming license used for this raffle is #145950. Only 1,500 tickets will be sold, so chances of winning are excellent! First prize is winner’s choice of a 2019 Corvette Stingray Coupe AND $10,000 cash, or $40,000 in cash. The first prize of a new car is valued at more than $55,000 as determined by the manufacture suggested retail price provided by Kelley Chevrolet.

Winning tickets will be drawn after selling 1,500 tickets, or July 5, 2018, whichever comes first. You do not have to be present to win. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the not-for-profit Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Educational Programs. A 2019 Corvette Stingray will be on display at the Museum until the drawing, being featured at Cars & Coffee and various events around the community, including New Haven Canal Days and Sweetwater Gearfest.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark. The museum is open from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! automobilemuseum.org