ACD Automotive Museum features ‘Freedom Rides’

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum offers the second segment in its Curatorial Spotlight series with a presentation titled Freedom Rides: The Impact of Transportation on the Civil Rights Movement. The presentation will take place on February 21, 2017 at 6:00 pm in the Metal Technologies, Inc. Education Center at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, and is given as a tribute to Black History Month.

In this presentation Joan Eardly, Education Manager and Curatorial Assistant for the Museum, will explore how bus transportation impacted segregation policies during the Civil Rights Movement of the mid-twentieth century. By 1961 the United States Supreme Court ruled racial segregation unconstitutional. Bus transportation on both national and local levels was used to enforce that legislation.

The Curatorial Spotlight Series is provided by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum as part of their regular admission offerings and is free with museum admission. Presentations occur the third Tuesday of every month at 6:00 pm.

