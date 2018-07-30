ACD Festival 2018 August 25 – September 2nd

Auburn, Ind.— The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival has a lot to celebrate in 2018, as they prepare for their 62nd anniversary event over Labor Day weekend.

The ACD Festival has a mission to promote and celebrate the rich automotive heritage in northeast Indiana. Partnering with local auctions, museums, and organizations each year. The festival brings over 50 unique events to Auburn over Labor Day weekend. Whether you’re an automotive aficionado or just along for the ride, there is something for everyone in Auburn.

Friday boasts an 800 Car Cruise-In with live music starting at 6:00p.m. Gates open at 10:00 a.m. and the square fills quickly with the ambiance of car lovers and festival goers. On Saturday crowd favorite, Fast and Fabulous, will be welcomed back to downtown Auburn. This event will welcome luxury and exotic cars to join the fun downtown including an appearance by the regional Porsche club. Plus, there will be a free concert by Casual Friday, Addison Agen and Big Caddy Daddy and Saturday night concludes with fireworks over downtown Auburn. Traditional favorites, like the Parade of Classics, Downtown Cruise-in, and Ice Cream Social will return as well. This year’s ACD Club theme ‘Year of the Speedster’ will bring in many of the most eloquent cars of their time.

Join ACD Festival Executive Director Amber Jackson and Festival partners as they announce the additions to this year’s event at the Kick-Off Luncheon at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in Auburn, IN on Thursday August 30th at noon. Come to watch as the ACD Festival Hoosier Tour rolls back into Auburn with nearly 50 Auburns, Cords, and Duesenberg’s on parade as the official kick off to the 62nd ACD Festival!

https://www.acdfestival.org/