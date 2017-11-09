ACD Museum invites public to new exhibit opening on Nov. 10

AUBURN – On Friday, November 10 at 4:00 p.m. the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum will be unveiling “Boattails! Supercars of the Golden Age” as a temporary exhibit. Free refreshments and champagne will be provided.

Imagine the adventures in an automobile designed for the purpose of style and speed. Then picture driving down a highway, turning heads due to a groundbreaking automobile design conquered over 100 years ago. Experience the era that opened the door for streamlining and other sleek automobile designs right here at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum for you to enjoy along with our other galleries and exhibitions.

– Learn about the supercars of the golden age of motoring

– Experience the wonderment of the innovative design used to pull off such a revolutionary feat

– Draw your own Boattail in the Interactive Design Studio

– Located on the 3rd floor in the Gallery of Excellence and Innovation

Style and speed were perfectly matched together in the Boattail body style. It lasted until the mid-1930s as the Great Depression dragged on. Cars today lack that distinctive, pointed tail of the true Boattail style which will never be matched.

The Boattail rear end will be facing outward in the exhibit – it includes one of the earliest known Boattail bodies, and many other significant makes and models including, of course, Auburn, Cord, and Duesenberg.

This temporary exhibit will open November 10 and be available free with admission.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday year round. Last Admission taken one hour before closing. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! automobilemuseum.org

1600 S Wayne Street, Auburn, IN 46706