 ACD Museum offers special car-side presentation

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is continuing the monthly program, “If These Cars Could Talk.” Visitors will have the opportunity to learn in-depth about the 1912 Auburn with a live car-side presentation. The special car-side presentation will take place on Saturday, May 5 at 2:00 pm.

The 1912 Auburn was Auburn’s first closed car. It was termed the “Car of Tomorrow” and had features that would soon become standard, such as electric headlamps. The elaborate interior of the Auburn is original. It was introduced at the 1912 Boston Auto Show to show the upcoming 1913 models.

In good running order, the 1912 Auburn participated in the 2016 Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Parade of Classics for the Year of the Closed Auburn. It was donated to the museum by Leo and Betty Oser of Auburn, Indiana.

FREE presentation included in Museum Admission of $12.50.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s international headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark. The museum is open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life. automobilemuseum.org