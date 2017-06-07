AHRMA and Rockerbox bike show at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Classic motorcycles will roar again at Road America, June 9-11, during the Vintage MotoFest featuring Rockerbox and the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA) with its Vintage Motorcycle Classic. The event features vintage race bikes ranging from rigid-frame Harley and Indian hand-shifters all the way to the early ’90s Superbikes, the organization also features “alternative modern” single, twin, and three-cylinder race bikes, such as Triumph Daytona’s, Ducati Panagales and Wisconsin-made EBRs. If a century’s worth of two-wheel machinery isn’t enough, the weekend will also showcase vintage racing sidecars, vintage superbike races, a cross country hare scramble, plus supermoto and flat track racing.

The true spirit of the weekend is the Rockerbox bike show on Saturday, June 10, which includes a ride-in bike show and competition showcasing the greatest in classic style and fresh customization, plus all that is unusual and incredible. All makes and models of bikes are welcome, and spectators will find hundreds of bikes competing for space alongside dealers and vendors of all things motorcycling. This year’s Rockerbox includes a beer tasting including more than 100 brews, live bands, various food vendors and sunset cruising on the Road America circuit for motorcycles only. The Twin Stunts motorcycle stunt show will also be performing throughout the weekend in the paddock.

Winners of the ride-in bike show are chosen by an experienced team of judges from Motorcycle Classics magazine who will be overseeing all kinds of categories, including Best Race Bike, Best Chopper and Best Rat Bike. Your unique motorcycle could win a custom trophy.

The on track action all gets rolling on Friday, June 9 and continues through Sunday, June 11, as classic motorcycles will roar on Road America’s high-speed straights, multiple turns and undulating terrain as part of the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA) Vintage Motorcycle Classic.

Whether you’re re-building an original vintage classic or designing your own hand-built, you’re sure to find something amongst the acres of treasures from vendors who will also be setting up shop for customers to check out between events.

Fest-goers can come and go as they please throughout the event, keeping the weekend relaxed and you can feel like you’re riding into the great America landscape with a Saturday Sunset Ride before the evening celebrations give way.

So fill up the tank and dust off those leathers for a winding ride to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, for the motorcycle celebration of the year. Visitors traveling northbound can experience American roadways at their finest, with a scenic view of the Northern Kettle Moraine region. Once you arrive at Road America, riders and aficionados alike can expect a mix from café racers and vintage cycles, to fresh off the dealership lot.

Gates will open to the public each day at 7 a.m., admission and a bike show entry for Saturday is $40. Event admission is $20 on Friday and $30 Saturday and Sunday or $60 for the entire weekend. On Saturday\ only fans who wear a Rockerbox T-shirt from any previous year get in for $10. Anyone 16-years-old and under are FREE with a paying adult. Any student can show their ID at the gate and get $10 off the ticket price. All races will run rain or shine. A tentative event schedule is available online at www.roadamerica.com

About Road America: Established in 1955, Road America is located midway between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The world’s best racers have competed at this legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit for 60 years. The 640-acre, park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, fantastic concessions and high-speed excitement to hundreds of thousands of spectators each year. In addition to public race weekends, Road America offers a variety of group event programs, the CTECH Manufacturing Motorplex for karting and supermoto, and the Road America Motorcycle and Advanced Driving Schools. For more information, visit www.roadamerica.com Follow Road America onwww.facebook.com/RoadAmerica and on Twitter: @roadamerica or call 800-365-7223.